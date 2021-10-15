Season 3 Of “You” Is A Game Changer

John P. Fleenor / Netflix

The walls are closing in on Joe Goldberg. Season 3 of You, out today, escapes the hustle and bustle of New York and Los Angeles for a more quiet and relaxed life in the suburbs. But the stakes have never been higher. Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a bibliophile, relentlessly scheming stalker, and unrepentant serial murderer, is way out of his depth. He’s moved into a new home — in the fictional California enclave of Madre Linda — and feels burdened by the responsibilities of being a new father to his son, Henry, and husband to his wife, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti). These life changes would likely challenge most people, but he has one additional problem: His wife, like him, is impulsive and unafraid to murder people, especially if she believes they are threats to her marriage. In the first two seasons, Joe was undoubtedly the villain and there were no serious foils for his brand of creepiness. He could slyly charm a romantic interest, like the aspiring writer Beck (Elizabeth Lail), and outsmart anyone who caught on to him, like Beck’s best friend, Peach Salinger (Shay Mitchell). His previous hunting grounds were bustling cities full of self-involved people who might not notice anything amiss, but in the suburbs, it’s harder for Joe to skulk unnoticed.

Now a fish out of water, Joe is on display for the townspeople and also transparent to his new wife in ways that are uncomfortable for someone who typically lurks with relative ease. Joe’s new fixation, Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), has an observant ex, Ryan (Scott Michael Foster), who is a local news reporter and calls out the fact that Joe peers at him from around corners with his classic navy blue baseball hat tipped low. Tension rises even further when neighbors get wise to the steadily rising count of dead bodies that have been appearing since Joe and Love moved in. This time around, Joe is more constrained than ever, and the cracks are showing. After he zeroes in on Marienne, Joe must suppress his “patterns.” Once again, he’s convincing himself that any random woman who captures his attention is flirting with him, but he must be careful not to let Love see that he has a wandering eye; she commits her first kill right at the end of the first episode because she suspects Joe slept with a new neighbor. (She leaves him to clean up the mess she made.) With suburbia as its backdrop, this season of You excels at exploring common marital woes but punched up with the added chaos of serial killers in love. It’s a marriage drama wrapped in a murder mystery, with plenty of twists to keep viewers on the hook.



Netflix Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg and Victoria Pedretti as Love Quinn in You

Because life in Madre Linda seems unexciting, at least on the surface, the stakes initially feel low. But You turns up the dial in ways that are characteristically ridiculous yet satisfying. Love and Joe have lost their physical spark since Henry’s birth, and they seek couples therapy after Love kills their neighbor. The pair attempt to hash out their problems, talking in code so that they don’t reveal themselves to be the criminals they truly are. “Why don’t you tell me what you went through alone in the aftermath of the argument?” the therapist asks Joe. Cut to him placing an entire human body into a trash bag. “Fuck Love, fuck her, fuck this. Fuck whoever made these little bags. Where the fuck is that little perforated line?” he says. It’s clear that the two do not trust each other, a point that’s further emphasized later when Joe and Love are setting up the glass cage where Joe typically locks his victims: Each stashes away a spare key for fear of being set up by the other. Seeing Joe tiptoe around Love, speaking to her delicately and trying not to draw her ire, is thrilling. For the past two seasons, he’s been in control, but with Love proving to be even more erratic than he is, he seems almost normal. Once again, You pushes the audience to process knotty feelings about its protagonist. Sure, Joe is a stalker and a cold-blooded murderer, but his wife is much worse.

Stretching the limits of sympathy, though, the show clumsily tries to expand the characters’ backstories, highlighting the trauma that may have made them the way they are. (“If you don’t know how to communicate healthily, it’s because it was never modeled for you,” says the therapist, unwittingly underestimating the issue.) Lots of shows use therapy as a way for characters to navigate their pasts, but childhood injustices feel like a lazy way to excuse his behavior as an adult. He has always justified his compulsion to follow women by believing he wants to protect them. Yet flashbacks about a distant mother and a teacher figure who was in an unhealthy relationship don’t really explain Joe’s monstrousness. Love’s backstory gets similar treatment. We see brief but telling interactions between her and her mother, Dottie (Saffron Burrows), who has a drinking problem. But it’s hard to buy into the idea that Joe’s or Love’s upbringing would turn either of them into a killer; something’s missing from this explanation. That’s not the only unsuccessful emotional beat of the season. Set during the pandemic, it features some heavy-handed commentary about anti-vaxxers. One of the townspeople visits Love in her newly opened bakery to reveal that his children weren’t vaccinated against the measles, an infection that put Henry in the hospital. Love hastily knocks the man over the head with a rolling pin as he’s about to exit her shop, opening yet another can of worms for the Quinn-Goldbergs. Other plot points are ripped from the headlines, including a boilerplate critique of “missing white woman syndrome” and cheeky references to the college admissions scandal from 2019. Overstuffed portions aside, the season’s minor characters are strong. Sherry Conrad (Shalita Grant), mommy influencer and unofficial queen bee of Madre Linda, is a perfect frenemy for Love: a mean girl who pretends to enjoy Love’s company and talks smack behind her back, a mistake that comes back to bite her. Scott Speedman gives a great performance as Matthew, an obsessed neighbor who uses ethically questionable means to figure out who killed his wife, Natalie (Michaela McManus).

