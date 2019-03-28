The Composer Behind “Us” And “Get Out” Was Personally Tracked Down For Jordan Peele

The composer behind the eerie music in Us got his start in film because Jordan Peele got people to track him down.

Michael Abels sat down with BuzzFeed News hosts Saeed Jones and Stephanie McNeal on AM to DM to chat about how his relationship with Peele began, and he answered some burning questions about his music choices in Us.

“Jordan saw my concert orchestral music on YouTube before Get Out and he made the producers hunt me down and find me,” Abels said.

The content had about “a couple hundred hits, but one of them was Jordan Peele,” he added.

In the movie, which has so far made $90 million, the song “I Got 5 On It” by the hip-hop duo Luniz plays frequently throughout the movie, but it’s given a horror bent, which Abels said is exactly what Peele sought to do.

The composer said Peele had the song in the original draft of the script, and it’s “used in the beginning of the film as a way for you to get to know the family that’s at the center of the story.”

“Jordan loves taking something that you think of in one context and twisting it and putting it in another way that makes you never look at it or hear it the same way,” Abels said. “So that was his idea to really take it to the dark side.”