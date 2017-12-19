T.J. Miller Accused Of Sexual Assault By Woman He Knew In College

"It is unfortunate that she is choosing this route as it undermines the important movement to make women feel safe coming forward about legitimate claims against real known predators," Miller said in a statement with his wife.

Actor and comedian T.J. Miller, best known for his work on the HBO show Silicon Valley, was accused of sexual assault Tuesday by a woman who told the Daily Beast he was abusive with her during their time in college.



"He just tried a lot of things without asking me, and at no point asked me if I was all right," said the woman, who was only identified as "Sarah" because she told the Daily Beast she feared retribution.



Sarah, who reportedly chose to come forward in light of the ongoing reckoning of powerful men in media and Hollywood who have been accused of sexual misconduct, told the Daily Beast she dated Miller while the two attended George Washington University in the early 2000s.



She alleges Miller choked and punched her during sex and attempted to penetrate her with foreign objects without her consent.

Miller and his wife, Kate Gorney, denied all allegations in a joint statement.

"We stand together and will not allow this person to take advantage of a serious movement toward gender equality by allowing her to use this moment to muddy the water with an unrelated personal agenda," the couple said.



However, after the Daily Beast report was published, Los Angeles–based comedian Lauren Ashley Bishop tweeted about an alleged confrontation she had with Miller, saying he "threatened to destroy" her career if she took out a restraining order on an abusive ex with whom Miller was friends.

