BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

The "Call Me By Your Name" Trailer Is Here And It's Beautiful

Arts & Entertainment

The "Call Me By Your Name" Trailer Is Here And It's Beautiful

"Call me by your name, and I'll call you by mine."

By Michael Blackmon

Headshot of Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 1, 2017, at 1:51 p.m. ET

Call Me by Your Name, an upcoming film based on the 2007 novel by André Aciman, finally has an official trailer.

Sony

Thanks to Vulture, here's a first look at the summer love story that blossoms between the precocious 17-year-old Elio (Timothée Chalamet) and Oliver (Armie Hammer), a 24-year-old American scholar who stays with Elio's family while studying in Italy.

Here is your first official trailer for Call Me By Your Name #CMBYNTrailer
Vulture @vulture

Here is your first official trailer for Call Me By Your Name #CMBYNTrailer

Reply Retweet Favorite

Elio lives in Italy with his family and thrives off of his intellect, much like his parents, played by Michael Stuhlbarg and Amira Casar. He also busies himself by playing classical music. He becomes mesmerized by Oliver, a scholar from the US who is working on his doctorate and living with Elio's family. Eventually, a connection is sparked between Elio and Oliver and a romance ensues.

The Luca Guadagnino–directed film was screened at Sundance in January and early reviews of the film were glowing.

Sony

Call Me By Your Name opens Nov. 24, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT