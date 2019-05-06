The Latest Trailer For “Spider-Man” Shows Peter Parker Grappling With The Aftermath Of “Avengers: Endgame”

On Monday morning, Sony Pictures dropped the trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home , which focuses largely on how Peter Parker is adjusting to life after Avengers: Endgame. This post contains major spoilers from Endgame , so if you haven't seen the movie yet, you may want to refrain from reading the remainder of this post.

"Everywhere I go, I see his face," Spider-Man (Tom Holland) says in the opening of the trailer, referring to his friend and mentor Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), who gave his life to save humanity after big baddie Thanos (Josh Brolin) tried to wipe all life from the universe.



While going through his time of grief, Peter receives reassurance and comfort from Harold "Happy" Hogan (Jon Favreau), who says, "I don't think Tony would've done what he did if he didn't know you were gonna be here after he was gone."

After doing a bit of what he does best — putting criminals in their place — Parker decides to go on a vacation to Italy with friends and ignores calls from Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), who undoubtedly has a difficult task he wants our hero to help him address.