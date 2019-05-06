The Latest Trailer For “Spider-Man” Shows Peter Parker Grappling With The Aftermath Of “Avengers: Endgame”
Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters this July.
On Monday morning, Sony Pictures dropped the trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, which focuses largely on how Peter Parker is adjusting to life after Avengers: Endgame.
This post contains major spoilers from Endgame, so if you haven't seen the movie yet, you may want to refrain from reading the remainder of this post.
"Everywhere I go, I see his face," Spider-Man (Tom Holland) says in the opening of the trailer, referring to his friend and mentor Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), who gave his life to save humanity after big baddie Thanos (Josh Brolin) tried to wipe all life from the universe.
While going through his time of grief, Peter receives reassurance and comfort from Harold "Happy" Hogan (Jon Favreau), who says, "I don't think Tony would've done what he did if he didn't know you were gonna be here after he was gone."
After doing a bit of what he does best — putting criminals in their place — Parker decides to go on a vacation to Italy with friends and ignores calls from Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), who undoubtedly has a difficult task he wants our hero to help him address.
Nick Fury, who pretty much always gets what he wants, sneaks up on Spider-Man while he's just trying to take a breather. From Nick we learn that Thanos's snap "tore a hole in our dimension," causing heroes — and monsters — from other universes to enter Earth.
This is where Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio, aka Jake Gyllenhaal, comes into play. According to Fury, he's from another Earth — just not the one in the dimension we all live in.
"We have a job to do, and you're coming with us," Fury says to Spider-Man, giving him no choice in the matter as he tries to wiggle his way out of the mission.
Fury adds that Thor is "off world" and Captain Marvel is "unavailable."
The overarching theme of the trailer focuses on how Spider-Man can balance being a superhero while also making time for his friends and loved ones.
See how it all unfolds when Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters July 2.
