The two have been dating since at least the summer of 2017.

Jeremy Meeks, aka Hot Felon, aka Felon Bae, is expecting his first child with Topshop heiress Chloe Green, according to several reports.

Since getting his big break, Meeks has modeled for top designers like Philipp Plein and most recently walked in Tommy Hilfiger's Spring 2018 show.

Soon after, Meeks divorced his then-wife, Melissa Meeks, with whom he had one child, Jeremy Meeks Jr.

Reps for Meeks and Green didn't immediately respond to requests for comment on the pregnancy, but the news was reported by both Us Weekly and TMZ.