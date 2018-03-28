"Hot Felon" Jeremy Meeks Is Expecting His First Child With Billionaire Topshop Heiress Chloe Green
The two have been dating since at least the summer of 2017.
Jeremy Meeks, aka Hot Felon, aka Felon Bae, is expecting his first child with Topshop heiress Chloe Green, according to several reports.
Meeks, you will recall, became the subject of several thirsty memes when his 2014 mugshot went viral after being arrested for felony weapon charges.
After serving 27 months in prison, Meeks was released and pursued a modeling career, hot off the hype from his aesthetically pleasing face.
Since getting his big break, Meeks has modeled for top designers like Philipp Plein and most recently walked in Tommy Hilfiger's Spring 2018 show.
He also began hanging out with the likes of Paris Hilton and Nicki Minaj.
Rumors began to swirl that Meeks and Green were an item in 2017 when photos surfaced of the two kissing on a yacht in the Mediterranean near Turkey.
Soon after, Meeks divorced his then-wife, Melissa Meeks, with whom he had one child, Jeremy Meeks Jr.
Reps for Meeks and Green didn't immediately respond to requests for comment on the pregnancy, but the news was reported by both Us Weekly and TMZ.
Green is the daughter of retail owner Philip Green, who is worth almost $5 billion, according to Forbes.
What a ride.
