The Producer Behind "Despicable Me" Is Going To Reboot The "Shrek" Franchise And People Are Not Really Here For It

In a lengthy Variety profile, Chris Meledandri, the founder of Illumination Entertainment, revealed that he would be rebooting the Shrek and Puss ’n’ Boots franchises.

According to the outlet, Meledandri says he doesn't want a complete overhaul of the series because he finds the voice actors — Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, and Antonio Banderas — an integral part of what made the original films special.

“When you look back on those vocal performances they’re awesome, and while you certainly could make a case for a complete reinvention, I find myself responding to my own nostalgic feelings of wanting to go back to those characterizations,” Meledandri said.