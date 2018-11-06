BuzzFeed News

The Producer Behind "Despicable Me" Is Going To Reboot The "Shrek" Franchise And People Are Not Really Here For It

The Producer Behind "Despicable Me" Is Going To Reboot The "Shrek" Franchise And People Are Not Really Here For It

The founder of Illumination Entertainment says most difficult task about the revival is creating "something that really does feel like it’s not simply yet another film in a series of sequels.”

By Michael Blackmon

Posted on November 6, 2018, at 11:50 a.m. ET

John Lamparski / Getty Images

In a lengthy Variety profile, Chris Meledandri, the founder of Illumination Entertainment, revealed that he would be rebooting the Shrek and Puss ’n’ Boots franchises.

According to the outlet, Meledandri says he doesn't want a complete overhaul of the series because he finds the voice actors — Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, and Antonio Banderas — an integral part of what made the original films special.

“When you look back on those vocal performances they’re awesome, and while you certainly could make a case for a complete reinvention, I find myself responding to my own nostalgic feelings of wanting to go back to those characterizations,” Meledandri said.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Meledandri added that the hardest part about crafting a new take on the beloved film franchise has been finding "something that really does feel like it’s not simply yet another film in a series of sequels.”

Like clockwork, people began reacting to the news on Twitter.

Some jokes took tried and true meme formats, like the one below:

Shrek Shrek II Shrek III: Season of Puss 'n Boots Shrek 4: The Return of Shrek Shrek 5: The Revenge of Shrek Shrek: The Curse of Shrek Shrek H2Ogre: 20 Years Later Shrek: Resurrection Shrek (2007) Shrek II (2009) Shrek (2018)
Mercury Crusader @MercuryCrusader

Others went the Smash Mouth route, tweaking the lyrics to "All-Star," a song featured heavily in the original films.

Somebody once told me Universal would reboot me I ain't the hottest band in the world I was looking kind of dumb Guitar pick on my thumb thinking i would return with a twirl hey now, I'm Smash Mouth shrek's moved on, got played hey now, I'm SM shrek's back now but I'm lame
thank u, next @loudmouthjulia

There's a fair share of people who say they can get behind the revival.

"I unironically love the series," one fan said.

I’m legit excited for new shrek I unironically love the series my problem child
Nick Valdez @Valdezology

Some are okay with the news because the reboot will be handled by the same people behind the upcoming Grinch film, Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment.

I was like "Why would Shrek be getting a reboot?" Then I saw Illumination would be controlling it and was like "Oh, that's fine then." Just like how I'm interested their Grinch and Mario movies. Illumination is quality. Here's to less Matrix references in nuShrek.
Mikey O'Leary @MichaelROLeary

But, with all that said, the overwhelming consensus was "nah."

"Hollywood is officially done for," one person said of the news.

Shrek is being rebooted. Hollywood is officially done for
Onor @Orion_____Cruz

"Leave the good things alone," another added.

Who asked for this? There is nothing wrong with OG Shrek. Leave the good things alone. https://t.co/q1kT9stkU4
Charnelle Blackwood @x_charneezy

And of course, there were GIF reactions of what naysayers believe is a horrible decision.

#Shrek is getting rebooted by Despicable Me team
Daniel Lederer @danlederer23

Finding out they rebooting Shrek
SpyKeenWatson @Grabeelfan

Representatives for NBCUniversal, which owns DreamWorks, did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

Editor note: NBCUniversal is an investor in BuzzFeed.

