Samantha Bee And Terry Crews Called Out Hollywood's Tendency To Turn Male Sexual Abuse Into A Joke

On Wednesday's episode of Full Frontal , Samantha Bee and Terry Crews teamed up to call out Hollywood's reliance on making male sexual abuse a constant punchline.

"Meaning, men are vastly more likely to be sexually assaulted than to be falsely accused of rape," she continued. "Sexual assault of men is a real problem and not a joke despite the way we tend to talk about it."

Bee then showed a series of clips from television highlighting her point. In the first part, Bill Maher, an unnamed radio host, and actors Steve Martin and Martin Short are seen carelessly joking about rape — and every joke told is set in prison.

Maher makes Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer a punchline when he said, "He's the one who famously said, 'I'd take a bullet for Donald Trump.'"

"Well, now that he's looking at prison time we'll see if he's willing to take a dick."

A radio host for KRXQ in Sacramento, California is heard making similar joke about comedian Bill Cosby, who's been accused of sexual assault by dozens of women.

"Bill Cosby. Droppin' the S-O-A-P. This is what we're gonna do to make this all fun. What should Bill Cosby's prison bitch name be?," the host said.

And then there's Martin and Short leaning on the same sort of joke referencing the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner in their Netflix special An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life.

Short: You know, Jared is an interesting dude.

Martin: How?

Short: Well, you know, he likes surprise sex in the morning.

Martin: Yah.

Short: So he's going to love prison.