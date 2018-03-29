Roseanne Barr Deleted A Tweet Accusing A Parkland Survivor Of Giving A Nazi Salute The star later claimed that the photo she'd seen was doctored. However, she has a history of making incendiary comments online. Twitter

Roseanne, which Roseanne Barr, star of the recently rebooted sitcom, which premiered to stellar ratings earlier this week, has found herself at the center of controversy after tweeting about Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg, accusing him of performing a Nazi salute. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The tweet, which was apparently sent on Tuesday (the same evening the show aired on ABC), was swiftly removed, with some wondering if the network had made the comedian delete it. ICYMI Roseanne replied to a David Hogg conspiracy theorist who tagged the actual boy, but then ABC made her delete it. Don't worry, here's a screenshot: https://t.co/yftDrSdq6b

On Wednesday, Barr tweeted a correction, telling fans that the image of Hogg she had seen had been doctored. they doctored that pic of David Hogg! he was NOT giving the nazi salute!

When someone tweeted an image of Hogg raising his fist, Barr said this was not the image she had seen. Twitter

But others shared images that appeared to show Barr originally responding to the raised-fist image. @therealroseanne @Datoneer Here’s a screenshot of Roseanne’s reply to the pic she claims was doctored.

The image of Hogg in question was from the March for Our Lives rally held in Washington, DC, on Saturday. Hundreds of thousands across the country took part in demonstrations, calling for an end to gun violence. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Hogg and the other Parkland students advocating for an end to gun violence have been the subject of several conspiracy theories , including allegations that they are Nazis. Today Roseanne tweeted and deleted “NAZI SALUTE” at David Hogg, school shooting survivor. I can deal with differing opinions. What I can’t deal with is adults harassing kids because they’re too stupid to recognize and dismiss insane conspiracy theories. She’s an ignorant bully. https://t.co/DthxsKnzkL

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen argued that Barr's rhetoric was being normalized due to her TV show. Argh. Hit show on ABC. we have reached peak normalization.

Though Barr amended this mishap, she has a history of saying and/or seemingly endorsing inflammatory and questionable things via her Twitter account. A lot of those remarks have been deleted, but remnants of Barr's views still remain on the internet. BuzzFeed News has reached out to Barr's representative for comment on the star's past comments.

For example, in these since-deleted tweets from 2012 , Barr called Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi a reptile and criminal. Twitter

(During the Obama years, there was actually a conspiracy the government was being run by secret reptiles).

In that same year, Barr made headlines when she was accused of being anti-trans after saying, "Women do not want your penises forced in their faces or in private bathrooms. Respect that fact." Twitter / Via ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com (For context, the star got into an argument with a Twitter follower who'd made her aware that politician Jill Stein was a supporter of trans rights.)

In February of 2015, Barr said she hoped the University of California, Davis would be nuked after students voted to divest from companies said to profit from Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories. Twitter

In December 2016, Barr also likened former president Barack Obama to Nazi leaders after his administration chose not to vote during a UN Security Council meeting, which resulted in a condemnation of Israeli settlements in the West Bank. Twitter

As recently as last year, the star pushed debunked theory , popularly known as Pizzagate, that suggested Hillary Clinton and other leading Democrats were somehow involved in a worldwide sex trafficking and pedophilia ring. Twitter

Last summer, the Daily Beast published a detailed account of Barr's ties to the alt-right ideology. The site wrote about how Barr had retweeted unfounded reports about voter fraud, like one from InfoWars that claimed “5.7 Million Illegals” voted in the 2008 presidential election. The report also said that this may have been a reason President Donald Trump lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton. The Daily Beast also pointed out that Barr shared other articles from now-deleted tweets alleging Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris had a "Dirty Sex Secret," as well as posts from conspiracy site the Gateway Pundit and Milo Yiannopoulos’ website.

With the newfound success of her TV show, on which her character supports President Trump, Barr's detractors are renewing their criticisms of her views. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

"Roseanne's personality IRL is vile," said the Daily Beast's Ira Madison, calling her "dangerous." Furthermore, Roseanne's personality IRL is vile. She calls Parkland students crisis actors and furthers wild conspiracies. She is dangerous.

Screenwriter Geoff LaTulippe recounted many of the incendiary things Barr has said in the past and called her a "landfill." I can't believe we're even having a discussion over whether or not Roseanne Barr is trash. She's said hateful things about the trans community, about Muslims, about a host of others AND she promoted the Pizzagate conspiracy. Fuck her. She's a landfill.

"There are enough good people making art in the world that we don't need to support the bad ones," said writer Nick Jack Pappas. I won't watch #Roseanne for the same reason I don't watch Woody Allen movies. There are enough good people making art in the world that we don't need to support the bad ones.