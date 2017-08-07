BuzzFeed News

Let's Talk About Drogon On This Week's "Game Of Thrones"

Warning: Spoilers!

By Michael Blackmon

Posted on August 7, 2017

If you'd like to avoid spoilers for this week's episode of Game of Thrones, "The Spoils of War," then it'd be wise to stop reading now.

HBO

Daenerys has taken quite a few losses on Game of Thrones.

HBO
HBO

And though she still has the biggest armies, on Sunday night's episode she decides to forgo the original plan — blockading King's Landing — which was concocted by her hand, Tyrion Lannister.

HBO

Instead, Daenerys showed her foes exactly how serious she was by meeting them on the battlefield — and it was exhilarating to watch.

HBO
She swooped in on the Lannister army on the back of Drogon, the largest of her three full-grown dragons.

HBO

Once Daenerys uttered "Dracarys," it was pretty much a wrap for the Lannisters, who, along with the Tarlys, were just celebrating their win over Highgarden.

HBO / Via assgardstark.tumblr.com

It was breathtaking and it was basically all Drogon and we must discuss it at once!

HBO / Via yocalio.tumblr.com

He wasted no time eviscerating his mother's enemies.

HBO / Via assgardstark.tumblr.com
He commanded the sky in a way that was equal parts mesmerizing and terrifying.

HBO / Via assgardstark.tumblr.com

And when Bronn fired off Qyburn's Scorpion, which lodged a spear in dragon's wing, it was tough to see Drogon get wounded.

HBO

As he hurled toward the ground, it looked like it was all over for him...

HBO

...but he regained his composure, steadied himself, and demolished the weapon meant to take him out. A boss move.

HBO / Via reddit.com, HBO / Via yocalio.tumblr.com
And on top of all that, Drogon still found the strength to protect Daenerys as Jaime charged toward her.

"You thought!" —Drogon, probably, definitely

Thankfully, it looks like Drogon will survive, because he is shown in the preview for next week's episode seemingly resting and recovering from the battle.

HBO / Via youtube.com

Some people have noted that since Qyburn's tool was called "Scorpion," that may mean that its spears were dipped in poison of some sort. Knowing what we known about Qyburn, it definitely seems like something only his wicked mind could imagine, but we'll just have to wait and see.

But tbh, I'm still reeling from Drogon's dominance.

HBO / Via assgardstark.tumblr.com

'Cause let's not forget, this is the same dragon who could barely crumble tiny stones when he was a precious baby, and now he's leveling entire armies with a single breath of fire.

HBO
That's definitely a lit (😏) glow up.

HBO / Via reddit.com

Naturally, fans had a lot of strong feelings about the fiercest dragon in all of Westeros.

I honestly just laughed at all these men getting burnt alive and then the spear hit the dragon and I was like… https://t.co/ZEYnPg4qIn
lauren♡ @laurenashliie

I honestly just laughed at all these men getting burnt alive and then the spear hit the dragon and I was like… https://t.co/ZEYnPg4qIn

Everyone was emotionally invested.

Who cares about the people on the battlefield? Just make sure the animals are safe, tbh.

Thousands slaughtered, disemboweled, gutted: no reaction. Dragon or dire wolf gets hurt: #GameofThrones
Rebecca Ritchey @eatingb00ks

Thousands slaughtered, disemboweled, gutted: no reaction. Dragon or dire wolf gets hurt: #GameofThrones

Because nothing else matters.

It was nonstop thrills.

#GameOfThrones when the Dragon shows up
Sky4ce @sky4ce18

#GameOfThrones when the Dragon shows up

And it was worth every second.

Long live Drogon, aka the baddest fire-breather in all the Seven Kingdoms. 🐉

HBO / Via yocalio.tumblr.com
