A Teen Wore A Dress To Prom With The Faces Of Black Victims Of Police Brutality Designed On It

The dress, which features images of black men, women, and children who died as a result of police brutality, is going viral on the internet.

Bolden-Morris told BuzzFeed News that she'll attend Boston College this fall on a full-ride scholarship to play basketball. She's planning to major in pre-med and go on to become an orthopedic surgeon.

"I’ve been a designer for over 15 years, I started in high school," he told BuzzFeed News. He added that his initial designs began with him doing "dazzling" and modifying clothing with glue guns.

And this is Terrence Torrence, an artist and friend of Bolden-Morris's family who specializes in graphic design and garment creation.

The idea didn't become a reality for another year. The right combination of luck plus his relationship with the Bolden-Morris family led to him finally getting his vision out in the world.

Torrence told BuzzFeed News that he met with Bolden-Morris along with her mom and told them his vision for the prom dress. "God was just like she’s the girl for this dress," he said.

Initially, Bolden-Morris said she was supposed to wear something completely different to prom, a dress she described as being red "with a lot of sequins on it." However, she jumped at the opportunity to wear Torrence's original design.