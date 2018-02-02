People Are Making Jokes About The Release Of The Secret Republican Memo

The disclosure of the much-discussed secret Republican memo was met with a ton of fun moments, all thanks to the internet.

The four-page letter, which was written under the direction of Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, states that top officials of the FBI and the Justice Department approved measures to surveil Carter Page, a former foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign, while relying on information from British MI6 intelligence official Christopher Steele — the man behind the Trump-Russia dossier.

Although The Memo was heavily anticipated among many on the right, Democrats and security officials have long called it a selective and politicized look at intelligence reports that shouldn't be released.