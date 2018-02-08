BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Stunned After Omarosa Dragged Trump And The White House On "Big Brother"

Arts & Entertainment

People Are Stunned After Omarosa Dragged Trump And The White House On "Big Brother"

Omarosa Manigault-Newman, the former reality star turned White House adviser turned reality star, also said she was "haunted" by Trump's tweets.

By Michael Blackmon

Headshot of Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on February 8, 2018, at 3:57 p.m. ET

Posted on February 8, 2018, at 1:37 p.m. ET

Omarosa Manigault-Newman made her debut on the latest season of Celebrity Big Brother Wednesday night, after a highly publicized stint as a senior official in the Trump administration.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The well-known reality television villain announced her plans to join the show in late January after she exited her post at the White House in December.

In a clip released Thursday, Manigault-Newman is shown chatting with television star Ross Mathews about why she took the job in Washington.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

"Can I tell you, as a voter, a citizen, I never got it — why you went to the White House with him," Mathews said.

CBS / Via youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT

"I felt like it was like a call to duty," Manigault-Newman responded. "I felt like I was serving my country, not serving him."

CBS / Via youtube.com

"I was haunted by tweets every single day," she continued. "Like, what is he gonna tweet next?"

CBS / Via youtube.com

"Does anybody say to him, 'What are you doing?'" an incredulous Mathews asked.

CBS

"Honey, I tried to be that person, and then all of the people around him attacked me," she said.

CBS / Via youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT

"It was like, 'Keep her away, don't give her access, don't let her talk to him,'" she said through tears, bemoaning that she didn't have unrestricted access to the commander in chief.

During her stint in the White House, Manigault-Newman's undefined responsibilities irked some of her colleagues, and she reportedly wandered into meetings to which she was not invited. When John Kelly became chief of staff, he tried to limit her unfettered access to President Trump.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

"I'm not there. It's not my circus, not my monkeys," she continued. "I'd like to say it's not my problem but I can't say that because, like, it's bad."

CBS

Mathews then asked how worried Americans should be about what's going on in the White House.

CBS

Manigault-Newman nodded her head. "No, it's going to not be okay," she said. "It's not."

&quot;So bad,&quot; she said.(The full episode airs on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET, with a two-hour live eviction show on Friday at 8.)
CBS / Via youtube.com

"So bad," she said.

(The full episode airs on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET, with a two-hour live eviction show on Friday at 8.)

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about Manigault-Newman's comments during a White House briefing on Thursday, Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah said the administration "was not taking them very seriously."

"Omarosa was fired three times on the Apprentice and this was the fourth time we let her go," Shah said, smiling. "She had limited contact with the president while here. She has no contact now."

When the clip was released on Twitter, people couldn't believe what was happening.

We are getting actual news about the president of the United States from BIG BROTHER. WHAT EVEN IS 2018?! https://t.co/uVLlPCaQnB
Sean Mandell @SeanMandell

We are getting actual news about the president of the United States from BIG BROTHER. WHAT EVEN IS 2018?! https://t.co/uVLlPCaQnB

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some marveled that Americans were actually getting real political news from Celebrity Big Brother.

She's talking about this on Celebrity Big Brother -- every journalist is now DVRing the heck out of that episode. https://t.co/UEpdfL4RIK
Meredith Guthrie @meredithea

She's talking about this on Celebrity Big Brother -- every journalist is now DVRing the heck out of that episode. https://t.co/UEpdfL4RIK

Reply Retweet Favorite

But others weren't buying Manigault-Newman's words.

This is the most blatantly self-serving thing I’ve seen in my life. https://t.co/x3AWsrk7OL
Philip Bump @pbump

This is the most blatantly self-serving thing I’ve seen in my life. https://t.co/x3AWsrk7OL

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

People noted her words now stood in stark contrast to during the election, when she said Trump's critics would be forced to bow down to him.

@davidmackau .Crocodile tears as she collects that cheque. Remember, she was the one who said we would have to bow… https://t.co/8eojYYkSzs
Marty Eirha @eirha

@davidmackau .Crocodile tears as she collects that cheque. Remember, she was the one who said we would have to bow… https://t.co/8eojYYkSzs

Reply Retweet Favorite

They accused her of putting on a show for the cameras.

@CBSBigBrother @OMAROSA @helloross #BBCeleb #CBBUS
Reality Reacts @realityreacts

@CBSBigBrother @OMAROSA @helloross #BBCeleb #CBBUS

Reply Retweet Favorite

And attempting to seek publicity.

@CBSBigBrother @OMAROSA @helloross She wants the public to buy her upcoming book. Big act for big money!
Val Butcher @valrena_1

@CBSBigBrother @OMAROSA @helloross She wants the public to buy her upcoming book. Big act for big money!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Either way, welcome to 2018, everyone.

This video: A reality-show take from a reality-show star who went to work for the reality-show star who became pres… https://t.co/F2K2ADTalH
Steve Inskeep @NPRinskeep

This video: A reality-show take from a reality-show star who went to work for the reality-show star who became pres… https://t.co/F2K2ADTalH

Reply Retweet Favorite

We've come full circle.

OHMYGAWD IT ALL COMES FULL CIRCLE SHE GOES FROM REALITY TV SHOW STAR TO WHITE HOUSE REALITY SHOW BACK TO REALITY SH… https://t.co/9s8k7ShyEM
Sally Kohn @sallykohn

OHMYGAWD IT ALL COMES FULL CIRCLE SHE GOES FROM REALITY TV SHOW STAR TO WHITE HOUSE REALITY SHOW BACK TO REALITY SH… https://t.co/9s8k7ShyEM

Reply Retweet Favorite

From The White House To "Celebrity Big Brother": Omarosa's Next Move

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT