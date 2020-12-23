Netflix’s “Bridgerton” Is Beautiful But Boring

Liam Daniel / Netflix Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton and Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset.

Is there any bigger letdown than being disappointed by a show that, in theory, is something you should enjoy? Recently, I had the displeasure — emphasis on dis — of watching Netflix’s Bridgerton, the highly anticipated series about 18th-century British high society, which is out on Christmas Day. Created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by iconic showrunner Shonda Rhimes, who created both Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal, the show is based on the bestselling historical romance novels by author Julia Quinn. Bridgerton is the first of eight projects Rhimes is producing for Netflix after she struck a massive deal (purportedly worth more than $100 million) with the streamer back in 2017. Naturally, I was keen to see what she’d come up with. Set in 1800s London, a world where royalty and nobility espouse modest ideals in one breath while contradicting them in the next, the show looked like a Gossip Girl–esque update to Jane Austen. The trailer promised scandal, intrigue, and forbidden dalliances among a small faction of people to whom appearances mean everything — a world where even the slightest whiff of impropriety could mean social ruin, especially for women. The trailer also highlighted several Black characters who would be prominently featured throughout the series, an exciting update to the usually overwhelmingly white Regency-era London. It physically pains me, as a homosexual, to say that not even the inclusion of Julie Andrews as the narrator, Lady Whistledown, an anonymous writer who produces a pamphlet detailing the sordid lives of these upper-crust folks, was enough to save the show. Alas. I was bored to tears for the majority of each of the eight hourlong episodes, which, quite frankly, could’ve been a smooth six — maybe even five! The one thing I crave more than anything in the midst of the pandemic is an escape from the confining walls of my apartment. And while Bridgerton held so much promise, with A-list talent, a legendary producer, interesting source material, and sumptuous sets, the end product turned out to be mind-numbingly dull. Spoilers ahead.

The story begins with Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), a young, aristocratic white woman eligible for marriage. Along with hundreds of other women in the same position, she makes her way to the palace to see the Queen, who determines which of them will likely be the most sought-after for the upcoming marriage season. Daphne, dressed in all white, somehow woos the monarch merely by stepping forward and curtsying; soon after, Lady Whistledown’s mysterious pamphlets begin circulating, deeming Daphne an incomparable catch. But there’s a wrench thrown into Daphne's plans to find the perfect suitor. Her prospects quickly dwindle when a young Black woman, Marina Thompson (Ruby Barker), comes to town to live with her cousins and begins to attract more suitors. Meanwhile, a much older gentleman, Nigel Berbrooke (Jamie Beamish), begins to pursue her. Once Daphne, who ultimately wants to marry for love, finds out that her brother had promised her to Nigel, she storms out of a party and into a garden area called “the Dark Walk,” where it’s implied that nothing but debauchery takes place. Nigel runs after Daphne and attempts to charm her at first, but she bruises his ego by letting him know she doesn’t want to marry him. “I'm your last hope. No one wants you, Miss Bridgerton,” he says. A scuffle ensues, and Daphne punches her spurned suitor, knocking him to the ground. Moments later, the handsome playboy duke, Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page), shows up; Daphne is mortified thinking about the conclusions people might draw knowing she was in the area with not one but two men. It’s here that the two concoct a master plan: They will pretend to date in order to raise Daphne's prospects of finding a more suitable mate. Simon agrees because it will keep people from asking him when he’s going to settle down. This storyline seems promising enough, but things quickly go downhill after the first episode. For starters, the setup is incredibly predictable. Daphne and Simon spar with one another, but there are moments in their budding pretend relationship when you can tell they’re developing genuine feelings. This is fine, but it takes entirely too long for either of them to confess this, thus chipping away at viewers’ investment and interest in the relationship. They don’t even have sex until the fifth episode. And when they do, the sex is hardly titillating. (There’s also a disturbing scene later in the series when Daphne forces Simon to ejaculate inside her in an attempt to get pregnant.) And perhaps this is me expecting too much, but the show’s reluctance to acknowledge race is odd. Bridgerton brings to life a society, which is — and was — a lot more diverse than other works of art that have highlighted this particular era might have you believe. But while the show depicts a number of interracial couples — which isn’t inherently an issue, as most of the shows produced by Rhimes feature many interracial couples — it refuses to address race at all. As Vulture staff writer Kathryn VanArendonk noted: “Bridgerton’s diversity backstory feels warm yet half-baked, as though the writers were eager to include a rationale but not all that interested in dealing with the less pleasant ramifications.” Why are there still so few people of color highlighted in the upper echelon if this world is truly ignorant of race? And how do the members of the Black aristocracy feel about the trade of enslaved people? All the interesting things the show could have said about race are sidelined in favor of its feminist bent, which it leans into heavily.

One of the clearest examples of how race is poorly handled on the show is its focus on the character Marina Thompson. She endures an excessive amount of scrutiny from Lady Portia Featherington, first because she sees her as a threat to her daughter’s prospects of finding a decent suitor and later because of her pregnancy. Though the show makes an effort to demonstrate how women must be shrewd in order to survive the oppressive society in which they were born, the stakes almost always feel much higher for Marina, than, say, Daphne. A misstep for Marina, as a woman of color, could be cataclysmic, whereas Daphne, who has the support of her family, likely wouldn’t suffer the same fall from grace, not only because of her privilege but because she is white.

