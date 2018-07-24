Former MTV VJ Jesse Camp Has Been Reported Missing In California
Riverside, California authorities are investigating Camp's disappearance, but said there “does not appear to be anything suspicious at this time."
A former MTV VJ was reported missing last Thursday, after members of his family were unable to make contact with him for a week.
Josiah “Jesse” Camp, 38, known to many people who watched him on MTV in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s as Jesse Camp, was reported missing by his sister, Marisha Camp, authorities told People magazine.
The Riverside Police Department in Riverside, California, said on Facebook that there “does not appear to be anything suspicious at this time regarding Jesse being missing other than his ceased contact with family and friends.”
Camp’s sister also indicated the her brother “might have been depressed recently”
“I can’t begin to thank everyone who reached out to express their concern and support after my brother Jesse went MIA,” Marisha wrote in an Instagram Stories post on Monday. “What he needs more than anything is kindness and love.”
Camp came to prominence in 1998 after winning Wanna Be a VJ on MTV.
Riverside police and MTV did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.
