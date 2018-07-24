Former MTV VJ Jesse Camp Has Been Reported Missing In California

Riverside, California authorities are investigating Camp's disappearance, but said there “does not appear to be anything suspicious at this time."

A former MTV VJ was reported missing last Thursday, after members of his family were unable to make contact with him for a week.

Josiah “Jesse” Camp, 38, known to many people who watched him on MTV in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s as Jesse Camp, was reported missing by his sister, Marisha Camp, authorities told People magazine.

The Riverside Police Department in Riverside, California, said on Facebook that there “does not appear to be anything suspicious at this time regarding Jesse being missing other than his ceased contact with family and friends.”