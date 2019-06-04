Miley Cyrus Is Being Accused Of Plagiarizing An Artist's "Food Porn" To Promote Her Upcoming Album

An artist has accused singer Miley Cyrus of copying her artwork without giving proper credit.

After releasing promotional images for Cyrus' recently released EP, She Is Coming — an appetizer for fans before the release her upcoming album, She Is Miley Cyrus — people began pointing out that the video clips she used, which showcase someone's fingers intimately caressing various fruits, looked suspiciously similar to work artist Stephanie Sarley has done for years.

"Disgusted," Sarley told BuzzFeed News, is how she felt when she saw Cyrus' promo images. "It’s like my entire thing."

"She looks lame as hell carbon copying me, looking like a doppelgänger when she’s a gigantic pop star and I’m out here as a real artist working at this shit everyday with visibility and working for years building my art following and having faced adversity over it," she said.

Sarley, a 30-year-old living in Berkley, does freelance art in the entertainment industry to make ends meet. She said she first noticed her work may have been copied without proper credit after being tipped off by followers. Sarley said she went to Cyrus' Instagram page and thought it was "very apparent that what they did to me was super deliberate."