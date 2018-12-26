Miley Cyrus Confirmed That She And Liam Hemsworth Just Got Married

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have finally confirmed something fans have assumed: that they were married sometime around the Christmas holiday. On Wednesday, Cyrus shared three black-and-white photos on Instagram, showcasing her and Hemsworth embracing affectionately in some fancy schmancy outfits. A few hours later, Hemsworth also posted an image of him holding Cyrus, who is dressed in white, with the caption, "My love."

"10 years later," Cyrus captioned one of the photos, referring to how long the on-again, off-again couple have been in each other's lives. Cyrus and Hemsworth became an item after filming the romantic drama The Last Song in 2009. They broke up in 2013 (for the first time), took some time apart, and got engaged in 2016.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Representatives for both Cyrus and Hemsworth did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment for details on the wedding. But Wednesday's photos came after some interesting Instagram stories from the couple's friend Conrad Carr on Monday.

Conrad Carr / Instagram

Carr shared photos and videos at an event that many deduced was a small, intimate wedding. The outfits Cyrus and Hemsworth were wearing (a white dress and a suit, respectively) match the ones the singer posted to Instagram Wednesday afternoon. In Carr's stories, the pair could also be seen cutting a cake in front of "Mr and Mrs" balloons. Nicholas Sparks, the author of The Last Song, shared his congratulations on Twitter.

This makes me so happy. Congratulations @MileyCyrus and @LiamHemsworth. #TheLastSong https://t.co/LX8C4IVOGF