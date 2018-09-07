Matthew McConaughey, Snoop Dogg, and Zac Efron Are Starring In The Craziest, Most Miami Movie Ever

Iconoclast

According to the synopsis, the film is a "refreshingly original and subversive new comedy," with McConaughey as "a rebellious rogue who always lives life by his own rules."

The film was directed by Korine, who previously did Kids and Spring Breakers.

In the new teaser trailer, we're introduced to McConaughey's character Moondog, who is aggressively chill as he lounges around like a rock star in Miami and elsewhere in Florida.