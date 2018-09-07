Matthew McConaughey, Snoop Dogg, and Zac Efron Are Starring In The Craziest, Most Miami Movie Ever
Alright, alright, alright, this new Harmony Korine film looks like a must-see.
The first teaser for Harmony Korine's The Beach Bum, starring Matthew McConaughey, dropped on Friday.
"I write poetry and I like to have fun," Moondog says as clips flash of him locking lips with two women while relaxing near a body of water.
There's a brief moment where we see Moondog typing — presumably some couplets — with his legs splayed on a desk. 👀
Minnie, Moondog's wife, is played by Isla Fisher, who describes him as being from "another dimension."
There's also Zac Efron as Flicker — rocking some pretty amazing facial hair.
And the legendary Snoop Dogg stars as Lingerie.
And there's even an appearance by comedy icon Martin Lawrence as Captain Wack.
Though the film doesn't come out until 2019, its IMDb page boasts a roster of notable celebs, including Jonah Hill as well as Jimmy Buffett, who will be playing himself.
Michael Blackmon is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.
