Matthew McConaughey, Snoop Dogg, and Zac Efron Are Starring In The Craziest, Most Miami Movie Ever

Alright, alright, alright, this new Harmony Korine film looks like a must-see.

By Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 7, 2018, at 12:18 p.m. ET

The first teaser for Harmony Korine's The Beach Bum, starring Matthew McConaughey, dropped on Friday.

According to the synopsis, the film is a "refreshingly original and subversive new comedy," with McConaughey as "a rebellious rogue who always lives life by his own rules."

The film was directed by Korine, who previously did Kids and Spring Breakers.

In the new teaser trailer, we're introduced to McConaughey's character Moondog, who is aggressively chill as he lounges around like a rock star in Miami and elsewhere in Florida.

While buying a cigar and a lottery ticket, Moondog asks the clerk in the convenience store if they also sell acid, which pretty much tells you all you need to know about this guy: He's carefree as hell.

"I write poetry and I like to have fun," Moondog says as clips flash of him locking lips with two women while relaxing near a body of water.

There's a brief moment where we see Moondog typing — presumably some couplets — with his legs splayed on a desk. 👀

Minnie, Moondog's wife, is played by Isla Fisher, who describes him as being from "another dimension."

There's also Zac Efron as Flicker — rocking some pretty amazing facial hair.

And the legendary Snoop Dogg stars as Lingerie.

And there's even an appearance by comedy icon Martin Lawrence as Captain Wack.

Though the film doesn't come out until 2019, its IMDb page boasts a roster of notable celebs, including Jonah Hill as well as Jimmy Buffett, who will be playing himself.

