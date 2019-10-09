Matt Lauer Has Denied An Allegation That He Raped A Colleague While Covering The 2014 Winter Olympics

Former Today show anchor Matt Lauer has denied a claim that he raped an NBC staffer in 2014, alleging instead his relations with the woman were part of a consensual affair.

In a letter sent to Variety via his attorney, Lauer detailed what he says happened between himself and Brooke Nevils, his colleague at the time, during the Winter Olympic Games held in Sochi, Russia.

Lauer admitted to having an extramarital affair with Nevils in his hotel room, adding that the two "engaged in a variety of sexual acts" and that "each act was mutual and completely consensual."

"There was absolutely nothing aggressive about that encounter," he said. "Brooke did not do or say anything to object. She certainly did not cry. She was a fully enthusiastic and willing partner."

But Nevils' allegation, which is detailed in journalist Ronan Farrow's newest book, Catch and Kill, tells a completely different story. (Variety published key excerpts from the book overnight.)

After being invited to Lauer's hotel room, Nevils said he pushed her against the door and kissed her. Lauer, Nevils said, then forced her onto the bed, flipped her over, and asked "if she liked anal sex," according to the book.

Nevils said she declined Lauer's advances many times, but that he proceeded to forcibly rape and sodomize her.

“It was nonconsensual in the sense that I was too drunk to consent,” she reportedly told Farrow. “It was nonconsensual in that I said, multiple times, that I didn’t want to have anal sex.”



She also told Farrow she blamed herself for later having a series of "transactional" sexual encounters with Lauer.

Years later, amid the #MeToo movement, Nevils reportedly went to NBC's human resources department to file a complaint after opening up to Lauer's former cohost Meredith Vieira. It was this complaint that then led to Lauer's sudden firing by the network in November 2017.

"Matt Lauer’s conduct was appalling, horrific and reprehensible, as we said at the time," NBC News told BuzzFeed News in a statement. "That’s why he was fired within 24 hours of us first learning of the complaint. Our hearts break again for our colleague."



In his letter, Lauer called Nevils' claim "a dangerous and defamatory new allegation."



"In a new book, it is alleged that an extramarital, but consensual, sexual encounter I have previously admitted having, was in fact an assault," he said. "It is categorically false, ignores the facts, and defies common sense."