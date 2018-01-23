Mary J. Blige Is Now A Two-Time Oscar Nominee And People Are Rejoicing

Blige was nominated for Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song for "Mighty River" from Mudbound .

Blige spoke to BuzzFeed News last November about why Dee Rees's film was the right fit for her, saying, “Mudbound was the perfect vehicle because it just shows none of me, I'm gone.”

“There's no singing, there's no weaves, there's no nails, nothing — and that's what I wanted,” Blige said, speaking of the stripped-down aspect of her role as Florence Jackson, the matriarch of a black farming family.