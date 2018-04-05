A New "Harry Potter" Game Will Feature A Bunch Of The Original Cast
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is set to be released at the end of April.
Some of your favorite actors from the Harry Potter movie series will be reprising their roles for an upcoming mobile game based on life at Hogwarts.
Fans will soon get to hear once again from Dame Maggie Smith (Professor McGonagall)...
Michael Gambon (Professor Dumbledore)...
and Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick).
But wait, there's more! Gemma Jones will be returning to voice nurse Madam Pomfrey.
And Zoë Wanamaker is back as flying instructor/Quidditch referee Madam Hooch.
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is similar to 2016's super-popular Pokémon Go app, as it allows the player to live life as a Hogwarts student.
The developers say the events in the game take place before the iconic trio — Harry, Ron, and Hermione — made their mark on the Wizarding World.
But there will still be some slightly familiar faces, like a young Tonks!
The game, which was developed by Jam City in conjunction with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, will be released on April 25.
