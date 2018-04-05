BuzzFeed News

A New "Harry Potter" Game Will Feature A Bunch Of The Original Cast

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is set to be released at the end of April.

By Michael Blackmon

Posted on April 5, 2018, at 10:33 a.m. ET

Some of your favorite actors from the Harry Potter movie series will be reprising their roles for an upcoming mobile game based on life at Hogwarts.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Fans will soon get to hear once again from Dame Maggie Smith (Professor McGonagall)...

Twitter: @HogwartsMystery

Michael Gambon (Professor Dumbledore)...

Twitter: @HogwartsMystery

and Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick).

Twitter: @HogwartsMystery
But wait, there's more! Gemma Jones will be returning to voice nurse Madam Pomfrey.

Warner Bros

And Zoë Wanamaker is back as flying instructor/Quidditch referee Madam Hooch.

Warner Bros.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is similar to 2016's super-popular Pokémon Go app, as it allows the player to live life as a Hogwarts student.

The developers say the events in the game take place before the iconic trio — Harry, Ron, and Hermione — made their mark on the Wizarding World.

Can’t wait to play #HogwartsMystery? Then watch our new trailer! Google Play pre-registration is now open - sign up to be notified when #HogwartsMystery is available for download: https://t.co/DpQzoql3IR https://t.co/siqa33aFTy
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery @HogwartsMystery

But there will still be some slightly familiar faces, like a young Tonks!

Jam City

The game, which was developed by Jam City in conjunction with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, will be released on April 25.

