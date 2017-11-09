BuzzFeed News

"Star Wars" Is Getting An Entirely New Trilogy And Cast Of Characters

Johnson will introduce "new characters from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored," Lucasfilm announced.

By Michael Blackmon

Posted on November 9, 2017, at 5:55 p.m. ET

Director Rian Johnson at Disney&#x27;s D23 Expo 2017.
Jesse Grant / Getty Images

Lucasfilm on Thursday announced that Rian Johnson, director of the forthcoming film Star Wars: The Last Jedi, will be at the helm of a new trilogy for the franchise.

Lucasfilm made clear that the new trilogy will be separate from the Skywalker-driven films that have become classics in the series.

"Johnson will introduce new characters from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored," the studio said.

No release dates have been set for Johnson's films.

"He’s a creative force, and watching him craft The Last Jedi from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career," Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, said in a statement. "Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Johnson's first venture into a galaxy far, far away, opens in theaters on Dec. 15.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Disney, which owns Lucasfilm, for comment.

This post is developing and will be updated.

