Kylie Jenner Revealed Her Newborn Baby's Name And People Can't Handle It

Kylie Jenner announced on Tuesday the name of her first child with Travis Scott is Stormi, bringing an end to days of speculation.

Jenner kept mum about her pregnancy throughout most of the last year, even amid mounting cries from fans for her to disclose the information.

Jenner and Scott released an 11-minute video after the birth called "To Our Daughter," which gave fans an inside look at intimate details of Jenner's pregnancy.