Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Have Named Their Baby Girl True Thompson

"Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE," Kardashian said on Instagram. "Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"

Several reports have claimed Thompson cheated on Kardashian multiple times while she was pregnant.

When the allegations surfaced, Kardashian was said to be "distraught" and cried hysterically upon hearing the reports.

According to People, she is undecided about whether to continue her relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers player.