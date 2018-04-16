BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Have Named Their Baby Girl True Thompson

Arts & Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Have Named Their Baby Girl True Thompson

It's a ~True~ blessing.

By Michael Blackmon

Headshot of Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on April 17, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. ET

Posted on April 16, 2018, at 3:34 p.m. ET

Khloé Kardashian on Monday announced the name of her child with basketball player Tristan Thompson. The couple welcomed their baby into the world last week.

Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

"Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE," Kardashian said on Instagram. "Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @khloekardashian

Though the birth of their first child should be a celebratory time for the couple, news of Thompson's alleged infidelity has been a point of fixation in the media, as well.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Several reports have claimed Thompson cheated on Kardashian multiple times while she was pregnant.

When the allegations surfaced, Kardashian was said to be "distraught" and cried hysterically upon hearing the reports.

According to People, she is undecided about whether to continue her relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers player.

ADVERTISEMENT

And like clockwork, Twitter was on it with reactions. And...people were having a lot of fun, to say the least.

Khloe named the baby True THOMPSON...
Ramiro Paredes @RamiroP810

Khloe named the baby True THOMPSON...

Reply Retweet Favorite

👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀

“True Thompson”
Kellie Baldwin @kelliebaldwin

“True Thompson”

Reply Retweet Favorite

*squints*

True Thompson. No need to ask what khloe thinks about the rumours then
Gemma @gemmarosemay

True Thompson. No need to ask what khloe thinks about the rumours then

Reply Retweet Favorite

Things that make you go hmmm.

Ah. Khloe Kardashian named her daughter True Thompson. The one thing her father never was. True. Look at juxtaposition.
Rai @ItsRaifa

Ah. Khloe Kardashian named her daughter True Thompson. The one thing her father never was. True. Look at juxtaposition.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

The responses definitely made more than a few people raise an eyebrow.

did she name her baby True Thompson because rumors about Tristan cheating were.....true?
jessica @jessica_lynn423

did she name her baby True Thompson because rumors about Tristan cheating were.....true?

Reply Retweet Favorite

The internet clearly has some strong opinions, but we may never really know the true (😉) reason behind the baby's name.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
E! / Via giphy.com

UPDATE

The name True actually runs in the Kardashian family, according to matriarch Kris Jenner.

On Monday, the famous ~momager~ took to Instagram to let people know that her grandfather on her dad's side of the family was named True Otis Houghton and that her father's name was Robert True Houghton.

"So i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!!" Jenner wrote.

Welcome to the world, True! 🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @khloekardashian
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT