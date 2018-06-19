Judd Apatow And Fox Talent Are Calling Out The News Channel's Immigration Coverage

"It’s important to speak up when your boss is the propaganda arm which promotes putting children in cages and holding them hostage so Trump can build a wall."

Judd Apatow is railing against Fox News and its parent company for their hosts' support of President Donald Trump's zero tolerance immigration policy.

Many Fox News commentators have also vocally supported the president's policies, including Laura Ingraham , who compared the facilities where migrant children are being kept to "summer camps." Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy has also publicly sown doubt about whether the children are being held in cages.

The MURDOCH family is part of this torturing of children. They own the propaganda machine. Fox stars and show runners should speak up! Journalists and athletes should speak up! Maybe their executives should speak up! @SethMacFarlane can’t be the only one with a conscience. https://t.co/gmXSfJUROb

Linking to a Fox News segment about the Trump administration's separating of migrant children from their parents, Apatow directly criticized Rupert Murdoch and his family.

In other words, don’t think critically, don’t consult multiple news sources, and in general, don’t use your brain. Just blindly obey Fox News. This is fringe shit, and it’s business like this that makes me embarrassed to work for this company. https://t.co/kC7MPYxdgZ

Before Apatow's comments, Seth MacFarlane, creator of Family Guy , which has run on Fox since its inception in 1999, said he was "embarrassed to work for this company" after Fox News' Tucker Carlson seemingly tried to dissuade viewers from questioning the network's coverage of the president's policies.

MacFarlane followed up his comments with a $2 million donation to National Public Radio and a $500,000 donation to NPR affiliate KPCC, a NPR spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

“We are thankful to all who support quality, independent journalism," NPR spokesperson Isabel Lara said in a statement emailed to BuzzFeed News. "We are deeply appreciative of the generous gift from Seth MacFarlane, which will go to supporting local news coverage, allowing NPR and Member stations to continue working together to tell the story of the whole country from everywhere in the country.”