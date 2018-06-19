BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Judd Apatow And Fox Talent Are Calling Out The News Channel's Immigration Coverage

Arts & Entertainment

Judd Apatow And Fox Talent Are Calling Out The News Channel's Immigration Coverage

"It’s important to speak up when your boss is the propaganda arm which promotes putting children in cages and holding them hostage so Trump can build a wall."

By Michael Blackmon

Headshot of Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on June 21, 2018, at 2:55 p.m. ET

Posted on June 19, 2018, at 1:06 p.m. ET

Judd Apatow is railing against Fox News and its parent company for their hosts' support of President Donald Trump's zero tolerance immigration policy.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Linking to a Fox News segment about the Trump administration's separating of migrant children from their parents, Apatow directly criticized Rupert Murdoch and his family.

The MURDOCH family is part of this torturing of children. They own the propaganda machine. Fox stars and show runners should speak up! Journalists and athletes should speak up! Maybe their executives should speak up! @SethMacFarlane can’t be the only one with a conscience. https://t.co/gmXSfJUROb
Judd Apatow @JuddApatow

The MURDOCH family is part of this torturing of children. They own the propaganda machine. Fox stars and show runners should speak up! Journalists and athletes should speak up! Maybe their executives should speak up! @SethMacFarlane can’t be the only one with a conscience. https://t.co/gmXSfJUROb

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many Fox News commentators have also vocally supported the president's policies, including Laura Ingraham, who compared the facilities where migrant children are being kept to "summer camps." Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy has also publicly sown doubt about whether the children are being held in cages.

Before Apatow's comments, Seth MacFarlane, creator of Family Guy, which has run on Fox since its inception in 1999, said he was "embarrassed to work for this company" after Fox News' Tucker Carlson seemingly tried to dissuade viewers from questioning the network's coverage of the president's policies.

In other words, don’t think critically, don’t consult multiple news sources, and in general, don’t use your brain. Just blindly obey Fox News. This is fringe shit, and it’s business like this that makes me embarrassed to work for this company. https://t.co/kC7MPYxdgZ
Seth MacFarlane @SethMacFarlane

In other words, don’t think critically, don’t consult multiple news sources, and in general, don’t use your brain. Just blindly obey Fox News. This is fringe shit, and it’s business like this that makes me embarrassed to work for this company. https://t.co/kC7MPYxdgZ

Reply Retweet Favorite

MacFarlane followed up his comments with a $2 million donation to National Public Radio and a $500,000 donation to NPR affiliate KPCC, a NPR spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

“We are thankful to all who support quality, independent journalism," NPR spokesperson Isabel Lara said in a statement emailed to BuzzFeed News. "We are deeply appreciative of the generous gift from Seth MacFarlane, which will go to supporting local news coverage, allowing NPR and Member stations to continue working together to tell the story of the whole country from everywhere in the country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Tammero, an entertainment reporter who serves as senior vice president of Fox News and Fox Business, responded to MacFarlane, saying, "Yet...NOT quite embarrassed enough to not cash that check ... isn't that right?"

Yet... NOT quite embarrassed enough to not cash that check ... isn’t that right @sethmacfarlane ? https://t.co/xPcXApmEYj
Michael Tammero @FOXlightMichael

Yet... NOT quite embarrassed enough to not cash that check ... isn’t that right @sethmacfarlane ? https://t.co/xPcXApmEYj

Reply Retweet Favorite

But MacFarlane's sentiments resonated with Steve Levitan, the co-creator of ABC's Modern Family, a show that's produced by 20th Century Fox Television. Levitan said he was "disgusted to work at a company that has anything whatsoever to do with Fox News."

Let me officially join @SethMacFarlane in saying I’m disgusted to work at a company that has anything whatsoever to do with @FoxNews. This bullshit is the opposite of what #ModernFamily stands for. https://t.co/dnvIbgoIyA
Steve Levitan @SteveLevitan

Let me officially join @SethMacFarlane in saying I’m disgusted to work at a company that has anything whatsoever to do with @FoxNews. This bullshit is the opposite of what #ModernFamily stands for. https://t.co/dnvIbgoIyA

Reply Retweet Favorite

John Ross Bowie, who stars on the 20th Century Fox-produced Speechless on ABC, also denounced the company.

Hi! I work for Fox and Tucker is completely full of shit. To whom do I complain? https://t.co/JppobxXZEE
John Ross Bowie @JohnRossBowie

Hi! I work for Fox and Tucker is completely full of shit. To whom do I complain? https://t.co/JppobxXZEE

Reply Retweet Favorite

On Tuesday, Apatow then called for more people to do the same.

Way to go Steve. Who’s next? It’s important to speak up when your boss is the propaganda arm which promotes putting children in cages and holding them hostage so Trump can build a wall. What other stars, showrunners or executives from Fox will speak up against this madness? https://t.co/mXukluuPgl
Judd Apatow @JuddApatow

Way to go Steve. Who’s next? It’s important to speak up when your boss is the propaganda arm which promotes putting children in cages and holding them hostage so Trump can build a wall. What other stars, showrunners or executives from Fox will speak up against this madness? https://t.co/mXukluuPgl

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Bridesmaids director Paul Feig then added his voice.

I have made two films for 20th Century Fox and love the people in the movie and TV divisions. But I too cannot condone the support their news division promotes toward the immoral and abusive policies and actions taken by this current administration toward immigrant children. https://t.co/6JqIQPjepV
Paul Feig @paulfeig

I have made two films for 20th Century Fox and love the people in the movie and TV divisions. But I too cannot condone the support their news division promotes toward the immoral and abusive policies and actions taken by this current administration toward immigrant children. https://t.co/6JqIQPjepV

Reply Retweet Favorite

As did Adam Scott, who stars on Fox's Ghosted.

As a ⁦FOX employee I’m disgusted by ⁦@FoxNews⁩ and their support for &amp; blatant lying about state-sponsored child abuse. https://t.co/r6gkqHQDzq
Adam Scott @mradamscott

As a ⁦FOX employee I’m disgusted by ⁦@FoxNews⁩ and their support for &amp; blatant lying about state-sponsored child abuse. https://t.co/r6gkqHQDzq

Reply Retweet Favorite

Apatow said Murdoch had the power to "change this conversation."

If as an editorial policy @FoxNews said it was wrong to hold children hostage to get a wall Trump would adjust his approach to this issue. There is no doubt the Murdoch family has the power to change this conversation. https://t.co/arbHTSDKQF
Judd Apatow @JuddApatow

If as an editorial policy @FoxNews said it was wrong to hold children hostage to get a wall Trump would adjust his approach to this issue. There is no doubt the Murdoch family has the power to change this conversation. https://t.co/arbHTSDKQF

Reply Retweet Favorite

Murdoch, the executive chair of 21st Century Fox, is known to be a close confidante of the president.

But Fox News won&#x27;t remain part of the 21st Century Fox empire for long. A purchase of the company by either Disney or Comcast (in a competing bid) will mean that in the next year 20th Century Fox, which produces Modern Family and other TV shows, will be separated from Fox News. (Fox News, the Fox network, and the sports channels will form a company called New Fox, still run by Murdoch.)
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

But Fox News won't remain part of the 21st Century Fox empire for long. A purchase of the company by either Disney or Comcast (in a competing bid) will mean that in the next year 20th Century Fox, which produces Modern Family and other TV shows, will be separated from Fox News. (Fox News, the Fox network, and the sports channels will form a company called New Fox, still run by Murdoch.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of immigrant children have been separated from their families since the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy was enacted. More than 2,300 children have been taken from adults since April.

US Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP

The president has incorrectly stated that his administration's policy was created by Democrats, and he doubled down on this falsehood Monday morning in a tweet.

The policy has been condemned by Democrats and Republicans alike. All four living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, and Rosalynn Carter — have denounced the policy, which Bush described as "cruel" and "immoral."

Apatow himself used to work with Fox back in 2002 on the short-lived show Undeclared, but it seems like he won't be returning. "That family promotes evil ideas and greed and corruption," he tweeted.

I haven’t worked with Fox since 2002. That family promotes evil ideas and greed and corruption. We all choose who to work with. I understand why that is easier for some than others but many powerful people are powerful enough to speak up to their bosses at a moment like this. https://t.co/8NtsqsR8Xj
Judd Apatow @JuddApatow

I haven’t worked with Fox since 2002. That family promotes evil ideas and greed and corruption. We all choose who to work with. I understand why that is easier for some than others but many powerful people are powerful enough to speak up to their bosses at a moment like this. https://t.co/8NtsqsR8Xj

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT