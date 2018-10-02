Jameela Jamil Opened Up About Her Struggle With An Eating Disorder As A Teen

"We had to be weighed in front of each other and you would see the number come up in front of everyone."

Actor Jameela Jamil, who stars in NBC's The Good Place, stopped by BuzzFeed News' AM To DM Tuesday to discuss the show's newest season in a wide-ranging interview where she also opened up about her own struggle with an eating disorder and body image at an early age. Interviewed by the show's co-host Isaac Fitzgerald, Jamil, who plays Tahani Al-Jamil on the show, teased that her self-obsessed character may be getting lucky in the love department this season. "I think Tahani might get some action finally," Jamil said. She joked that the character's dry spell was reminiscent of her own years as a teen. "Yeah, Season 1 I was like, 'Wow, this reminds me of my teens. No one was looking. She was throwing it out there and no one was catching," she said. That aside, Jamil was mum on who her character's admirer could potentially be, but she did offer that Prince Harry would be Tahani's ideal soulmate because he's "fun and grounded."

Later the conversation with Jamil pivoted toward an issue she's spoken candidly about: body image. The actor opened up about her own experience with anorexia which she developed at as a teen. Jamil talked about her memory of being weighed — along with her other classmates — as part of an activity crafted by her math teacher as a way of teaching the students about percentages. "It wasn't even like a health thing," Jamil said. "We had to be weighed in front of each other and you would see the number come up in front of everyone and I was the heaviest girl in the whole year and so therefore that became an instance for the next three weeks all I could hear was people talking about how I was the heaviest girl in the year." Jamil said that moment was the catalyst that caused her to begin practicing unhealthy eating habits. "I think I stopped eating around then and it developed into full formed anorexia and I had like body dysmorphia around 14," she said.

