Issa Rae Had Some Choice Words For The #LawrenceHive's Undying Support Of Their Favorite "Insecure" Character

Insecure co-creator Issa Rae stopped by BuzzFeed News' morning show AM to DM on Friday and chatted with entertainment reporter Sylvia Obell ahead of the hit HBO show's Season 3 premiere this Sunday.

From the start, Rae was asked about the enthusiasm of the #LawrenceHive, a term conjured in support of Lawrence Walker (Jay Ellis), who played Issa Dee's (Rae) boyfriend in the first two seasons of the show.

Long story short: Issa cheats on Lawrence, and their already rocky relationship is pretty much caput after that.

Over the course of Season 2, Lawrence and Issa are not the kindest people to each other and fans began to take sides.

And there's a whole lot of men who sympathize with Lawrence, and they don't shy away from making their opinions known on social media. Subsequently, the #LawrenceHive was born.