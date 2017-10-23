9 Things You Didn't Know About "Mean Girls," As Told By Two "Unfriendly Black Hotties"

Courtesy of Alisha Morrison

Bucknor recalled getting lunch with McAdams and seeing her sign autographs all the time, but the moment that stood out most to him was on the last day of filming, which happened to be the Halloween party scene. Bucknor said McAdams stepped away from shooting to take photos with him after he'd lost the ones he'd snapped when they'd gotten lunch. "I felt really good that she had took her time out of shooting to come take more photos with me," he said.

Morrison reiterated that McAdams was "so unbelievably professional, so kind, so down-to-earth."

"I said to myself, 'If I ever make it in this industry and I become as famous as her, I want to be exactly like she is,'" she said. "That’s someone you want to respect and look up to."