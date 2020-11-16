 Skip To Content
How Have Your Close Relationships Changed This Year?

Has the pandemic affected how you navigate your closest relationships? We want to know.

By Michael Blackmon

Picture of Michael Blackmon Michael Blackmon BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 16, 2020, at 4:50 p.m. ET

We Are / Getty Images

For most of us, 2020 has been a year of cruel readjustments as we grapple with the continued spread of the coronavirus. While the summer brought a brief reprieve for some parts of the country, the combination of colder weather and the holidays means that COVID-19 cases have continued to increase, with Sunday marking more than 11 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the US.

Inevitably, because of the virus, some of your relationships with family and friends may have changed, some for the better, others for the worse, in this past year. BuzzFeed News would like to know how you’ve managed your closest relationships during this chaotic year.

To participate, submit your responses here. You may be contacted by a reporter for follow-up questions depending on the answers given.

