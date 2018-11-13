The Game Of Thrones Final Season Will Air In April, HBO Says

Every battle. Every betrayal. Every risk. Every fight. Every sacrifice. Every death. All #ForTheThrone.

HBO revealed on Tuesday that the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will premiere in April 2019.

Casey Bloys, HBO programming president, said in July that the popular series would be returning in the first half of 2019.

Previously, the network only gave vague details about when the final season would be airing.

One of Cersei's most famous lines — "When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die" — plays as epic scenes from the last seven seasons build.

Then Jon Snow says, "There is only one war that matters and it is here."

In a cover story with Entertainment Weekly earlier this month, actor Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister, said the final battle would be "brutal."

He added it "makes the Battle of the Bastards look like a theme park."