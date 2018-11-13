BuzzFeed News

The Game Of Thrones Final Season Will Air In April, HBO Says

The end is coming.

By Michael Blackmon

Posted on November 13, 2018, at 10:32 a.m. ET

HBO revealed on Tuesday that the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will premiere in April 2019.

Previously, the network only gave vague details about when the final season would be airing.

Casey Bloys, HBO programming president, said in July that the popular series would be returning in the first half of 2019.

Though the clip doesn't reveal any new scenes, it does a good job of getting fans amped for the show's final six episodes, which are expected to be feature length.

One of Cersei's most famous lines — "When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die" — plays as epic scenes from the last seven seasons build.

Then Jon Snow says, "There is only one war that matters and it is here."

In a cover story with Entertainment Weekly earlier this month, actor Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister, said the final battle would be "brutal."

He added it "makes the Battle of the Bastards look like a theme park."

Only five more months of waiting, everyone!

