Andy King Begged Producers To Cut That Dick-Sucking Story From The Netflix Fyre Festival Doc
King says he was told, "Without that scene, there isn't a documentary." So he, um, took one for the team.
Fyre Festival event producer Andy King, who became a meme after revealing he nearly sucked dick in order to convince Bahamian customs authorities to release water for attendees of the doomed festival, said he asked producers to cut the anecdote from the Netflix documentary prior to its release.
King told TMZ on Tuesday that he went to producers on the advice of his lawyers and creative team who advised him the clip needed to be removed.
"They said, 'Andy, you gotta pull that thing. That cannot go into this documentary,'" King said. "And when I sat with the director he said, 'Andy, you don't understand. Without that scene, there isn't a documentary.'
"I said, 'Oh, c'mon, there's no way.' And they said, 'Trust me,'" King said. "And that is an integral part, as you know, of the documentary itself."
In the anecdote King shared with the documentary makers, he said Fyre Festival chief Billy McFarland (who is now in prison) asked him to "take one big thing for the team."
"Will you suck dick to fix this water problem?" he said McFarland asked him.
King said he was so stressed and focused on organizing the chaotic festival that he did arrive at the customs office "fully prepared" to perform oral sex on an official as a bribe to release the Evian water.
"This won't go that far, I'm sure," King had said at the start of his story.
After the premiere of Netflix's Fyre back in January, there was no shortage of jokes featuring King's face, which became shorthand for what people would do in desperate situations.
King has seemingly embraced his newfound fame and told TMZ he wouldn't be where he is today if the Netflix documentary hadn't blasted him into the public consciousness.
"How have I become this social media hero over a situation like that? I'm in total shock," he said. "But I'm riding with it. It's a lot of fun."
As of now, King is booked and busy, telling TMZ he's "shooting a little movie the first week of March, working on a few different TV show concepts," and much more.
Though Fyre Festival was a disaster, King says he's open to the idea of working another music festival, and said he'd "have to think about it" if Ja Rule — co-organizer of the Fyre Festival — ever wanted to collaborate with him.
"I've had three offers in the last two weeks to do music festivals now and so, ya know, they're not easy to do," King said. "We'd have to talk about location, talent, and everything else."
"And hopefully, a longer timeframe than six weeks" in order to prepare, he said.
CORRECTION
King asked producers to cut the scene. A previous version of this story incorrectly said he asked Netflix to cut the scene.
-
Michael Blackmon is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.