Frances McDormand's Oscar Was Briefly Stolen From Her After The Awards Ceremony

Frances McDormand's Oscar, which she won in the Best Actress category for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, was stolen and then safely returned to the actor after the big ceremony Sunday, police said.



Terry Bryant, 47, was arrested and charged with felony grand theft for allegedly stealing the Oscar from McDormand's table at the Governors Ball, one of the many annual afterparty events of the season.

Three days after the incident, Bryant admitted he had taken the statuette, but pleaded not guilty.

His lawyer, Daniel Brookman, told the Associated Press Bryant plans to "forcefully and aggressively resist" the charges.

"There’s a big difference between holding an Oscar and what he’s charged with," Brookman said. "I don’t think his character matches these charges."



In a Facebook video, Bryant can be seen saying "this is mine" while holding McDormand's golden statue.



"We got it tonight, baby," he adds.



Bryant then proceeds to talk about being at the ball and kisses the Oscar several times in the video.



News of the incident spread online after New York Times culture reporter Cara Buckley tweeted an image of Bryant, saying security at the ball was looking for him.

