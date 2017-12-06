BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Fergie Interrupted Armie Hammer Onstage At A Charity Event And People Have A Lot Of Feelings About It

Arts & Entertainment

Fergie Interrupted Armie Hammer Onstage At A Charity Event And People Have A Lot Of Feelings About It

She then proceeded to sing a song while Armie stood there awkwardly.

By Michael Blackmon

Headshot of Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 6, 2017, at 2:30 p.m. ET

On Sunday, Fergie attended TrevorLive LA, a fundraising gala by the Trevor Project, an organization that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBT youths.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Fashion designer and film director Tom Ford and actor and singer Kristin Chenoweth were among the night's honorees, but attention has turned to Fergie's odd behavior after she interrupted Armie Hammer, who was onstage to make some remarks about Ford.

Someone pls check in with Fergie thank u
prodigée chalamet @stnikolaos

Someone pls check in with Fergie thank u

Reply Retweet Favorite

(The clip above was posted to a Black Eyed Peas fan site and only shows the beginning portion of Fergie's speech.)

The incident began when Fergie approached the podium and tapped Hammer on the shoulder, indicating that she wanted to speak. "I'm actually Armie Hammer, thank you," she said.

The singer then proceeded to crack a few jokes about Hammer, saying, &quot;I&#x27;m going to win at the Academy Awards, thanks.&quot; She was soon interrupted when someone in the audience shouted out to Hammer, to which Fergie replied, &quot;They love you, they really do, they really love you,&quot; presumably a reference to Sally Fields&#x27; iconic Oscar speech.
Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for The Trevor Project

The singer then proceeded to crack a few jokes about Hammer, saying, "I'm going to win at the Academy Awards, thanks."

She was soon interrupted when someone in the audience shouted out to Hammer, to which Fergie replied, "They love you, they really do, they really love you," presumably a reference to Sally Fields' iconic Oscar speech.

After a rough start, the singer then began to talk about Ford, but she soon changed the subject and started promoting a single from her new album — and then she broke out into song.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

Her performance only came to an end when the singer finished her song and exited the stage, again by introducing Hammer as "Fergie."

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for The Trevor Project

Online reaction to the clip was strong.

Twitter / Via Twitter: @michaelandrilo

Some cringed...

Twitter / Via Twitter: @_GhettoFabulous

And others found it difficult to watch.

Twitter / Via Twitter: @bbotx92

And a few couldn't believe that it was real.

Twitter / Via Twitter: @tobeymonster

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Fergie's publicist to ask whether the apparent interruption was preplanned, but did not immediately receive a response. A rep told People magazine the moment was a "gag" that fell flat.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT