Here Are The 2019 Emmy Nominees

HBO's Game of Thrones racked up an impressive 32 nominations, the most for a show in a single season.

By Michael Blackmon

Last updated on July 16, 2019, at 12:40 p.m. ET

Posted on July 16, 2019, at 12:10 p.m. ET

Outstanding Drama Series

HBO

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Helen Sloan / HBO

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

Courtesy of Netflix

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt's Creek

Russian Doll

Veep

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Amazon

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt's Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Showtime

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Limited Series

Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Outstanding Made-for-TV Movie

Peter Iovino / HBO

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Brexit

Deadwood: The Movie

King Lear

My Dinner With Hervé

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Hulu

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Craig Blankenhorn/FX

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Lloyd Bishop / HBO

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality Competition Series

VH1

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

