The First Full-Length Trailer For Disney's Live-Action "Aladdin" Is Finally Here

Disney on Tuesday morning unveiled the highly anticipated trailer for its upcoming live-action Aladdin film. The new trailer is chock-full of new footage, giving audiences glimpses of some of the film's most iconic scenes. The trailer begins with Aladdin (Mena Massoud) running away from two men who are after him for stealing.

Soon after, our destitute hero gets a look at Jasmine (Naomi Scott) for the first time and they're certainly giving each other what could only be described as the equivalent of the heart-eyes emoji come to life.

Genie (Will Smith) and carpet dance along to "Friend Like Me" in one quick shot.

And it looks so impressive compared to the animated version of the same scene.

And what's most exciting is that we see Jasmine and Aladdin riding on the magic carpet while singing "A Whole New World" for the first time.

Fans were previously given a taste of what the beloved classic would look like when Smith, along with Scott and Massoud, were featured on the cover of Entertainment Weekly in December. At the time, people were confused over why Smith wasn't blue like Genie in the animated version, though he quelled people's fears, assuring them he'd definitely be blue in the final version of the movie.

Folks didn't have to wait long to see Smith in his full Genie get-up because another teaser for the movie debuted during last month's Grammys. But, once again, folks weren't satisfied even though he was blue, as requested.