Cynthia Nixon Is Running For Governor Of New York

The award-winning actor will go head-to-head with Gov. Andrew Cuomo in September.

Cynthia Nixon, actor, lifelong New Yorker, and now politician, announced Monday afternoon she would be running for governor of her home state.

If she were to win, she'd be New York's first woman governor.

I love New York, and today I'm announcing my candidacy for governor. Join us: https://t.co/9DwsxWW8xX

Nixon, who's best known for her work in the long-running late-'90s, early '00s HBO television series, Sex and the City , will now officially challenge Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the September Democratic primary.

"New York is my home," says Nixon in her video declaring her candidacy. "I've never lived anywhere else."

"When I grew up here, it was just my mom and me in a one-bedroom, fifth-floor walk-up," Nixon continues, as the video displays footage of her interacting with her partner, Christine Marinoni, and their children.

Nixon then calls for "our government to work again" before listing problems such as health care, mass incarceration, and the broken New York City subway system.

"We are sick of politicians who care more about headlines and power than they do about us," she said.

