Claire Foy, The Queen In "The Crown," Was Shocked To Find Herself At The Center Of A Pay Controversy

“I’m surprised because I’m at the center of it, and anything that I’m at the center of like that is very very odd, and feels very very out of ordinary."

The news spawned a lot of outrage about the perceived slight toward Foy, especially considering she played the lead, Queen Elizabeth II. And as fans of the show should know by now, the crown must take precedence.

Smith, who played opposite Foy as Prince Phillip, was already an established lead actor, and was presumably able to get a bigger paycheck as he nabbed his role on The Crown right after leaving the highly rated UK television series Doctor Who.

Suzanne Mackie, a producer for the show, said that, moving forward, "no one gets paid more than the Queen."