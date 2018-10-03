BuzzFeed News

Christian Bale Is Unrecognizable As Former Vice President Dick Cheney In The Trailer For "Vice"

Christian Bale Is Unrecognizable As Former Vice President Dick Cheney In The Trailer For “Vice”

The film opens in theaters Dec. 25.

By Michael Blackmon

Posted on October 3, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. ET

The star-studded trailer for Vice debuted Wednesday, starring Oscar-winning actor Christian Bale in the titular role as former vice president Dick Cheney.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

The film is directed by Academy Award–winning director Adam McKay (The Big Short, Ant-Man) and follows Cheney’s ascent as one of the most influential vice presidents in the nation’s history.

Bale, who’s known for pushing his body to its limits for roles, gained 40 pounds to play Cheney.

Annapurna Pictures, Jason Merritt / Getty Images

In an interview with the Boston Herald last year while promoting his film Hostiles, Bale teased Vice, saying, “All I can tell you this is not your average biopic.”

Bale also said that he never would have done the film if it weren’t for McKay, who made him believe it was possible to bring the story to the screen.

“He was crazy for asking me but through the script he showed me how this could be made to work,” Bale said.

“You get to a place where the director analyzes it and the actor feels it.”

The heavy hitters rounding out the rest of the cast include Sam Rockwell as former president George W. Bush.

Annapurna Pictures

The immensely talented Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney.

Annapurna Pictures

And Steve Carell as Donald Rumsfeld, the former secretary of defense.

Annapurna Pictures

Catch Vice when it premieres in theaters Christmas Day.

