Celine Dion And Deadpool Are In A Music Video Together And It's As Dramatic As You'd Think

Arts & Entertainment

A diva and a superhero are one of 2018's most unlikely pairings, and yet, it works.

By Michael Blackmon

Last updated on May 3, 2018, at 11:55 a.m. ET

Posted on May 3, 2018, at 10:27 a.m. ET

Celine Dion, Queen of Soaring Ballads, released the music video for "Ashes," a song on the soundtrack to the upcoming superhero film Deadpool 2, on Thursday.

Though the visual would be excellent with Dion all by herself, Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds in the films, also makes a cameo in the video, somehow nearly upstaging the veteran vocalist's moving ballad with his, er, mesmerizing dance technique.

The emotional song showcases Deadpool walking onstage, dramatically facing the camera.

There are moments when he saunters about in heels as Dion sings beautifully in the background.

He even demonstrates some ballet-esque moves, and like, it's not too bad for someone who is presumably a novice at this.

And of course, there's Dion in a big flowing gown, moving in synch with Deadpool.

But the absolute best part of the video, by far, is when Dion's inner diva JUMPS out.

Never forget that Celine Dion is a vocalist. "Listen. This thing only goes to eleven so beat it, Spider-Man."
Deadpool 2 opens May 18.

