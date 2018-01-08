BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Catt Sadler Said Thank You After Debra Messing Blasted E! — While On E! — Over Equal Pay

Arts & Entertainment / goldenglobes

Catt Sadler Said Thank You After Debra Messing Blasted E! — While On E! — Over Equal Pay

"I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn't believe in paying their female cohosts the same as their male cohosts," Messing told Giuliana Rancic after Sadler quit the network over her pay.

By Michael Blackmon

Headshot of Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on January 7, 2018, at 8:01 p.m. ET

Posted on January 7, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. ET

On the red carpet at Sunday's Golden Globes in Los Angeles, Debra Messing dragged E! — while being interviewed live on the network — over the Catt Sadler pay controversy.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

After more than a decade with the network, Sadler parted ways with E! last month when she learned cohost Jason Kennedy was making "close to double" her salary.

&quot;The gender pay gap is shrinking, although admittedly we have a long way to go,&quot; Sadler said in her statement announcing her resignation. &quot;And well, I learned this firsthand. My team and I asked for what I know I deserve and were denied repeatedly.&quot;&quot;Know your worth,&quot; Sadler added.
Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

"The gender pay gap is shrinking, although admittedly we have a long way to go," Sadler said in her statement announcing her resignation. "And well, I learned this firsthand. My team and I asked for what I know I deserve and were denied repeatedly."

"Know your worth," Sadler added.

At the Globes, host Giuliana Rancic asked the Will & Grace star why she was wearing black, which many women in Hollywood had planned to as a symbolic protest of sexual harassment.

E!

"I am wearing black to thank and honor all of the brave whistleblowers who came forward, shared their stories of harassment [and] assault," Messing said.

E!
ADVERTISEMENT

But while explaining to Rancic why women want intersectional gender parity and equal pay, Messing let the E! host know she was disappointed about the recent Sadler news: "I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn't believe in paying their female cohosts the same as their male cohosts."

Debra Messing calls out E! for not "paying their female co-hosts the same as male co-hosts." #GoldenGlobes
Michael Blackmon @blackmon

Debra Messing calls out E! for not "paying their female co-hosts the same as male co-hosts." #GoldenGlobes

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I mean, I miss Catt Sadler and so we stand with her," Messing said. "That's something that can change tomorrow. We want people to start having this conversation that women are just as valuable as men."

Rancic responded: &quot;Absolutely. I think that that is really what this movement is all about, right? We have an amazing platform here. You know, there are a lot of big, great voices here tonight who can speak on behalf of people around, not just the country, around the world, who don&#x27;t have those voices.&quot;When reached for comment on Sunday, a spokesperson for E! told BuzzFeed News: “E! compensates employees fairly and appropriately based on their roles, regardless of gender. We appreciate Catt Sadler’s many contributions at E! News and wish her all the best following her decision to leave the network.”
E!

Rancic responded: "Absolutely. I think that that is really what this movement is all about, right? We have an amazing platform here. You know, there are a lot of big, great voices here tonight who can speak on behalf of people around, not just the country, around the world, who don't have those voices."

When reached for comment on Sunday, a spokesperson for E! told BuzzFeed News: “E! compensates employees fairly and appropriately based on their roles, regardless of gender. We appreciate Catt Sadler’s many contributions at E! News and wish her all the best following her decision to leave the network.”

In a statement to BuzzFeed News after Messing's comments, Sadler said, "I am immensely grateful for the outpouring of support today. Time’s Up."

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

In addition to Messing, Sadler received support from actors Nicole Kidman, Eva Longoria, and Reese Witherspoon on the E! red carpet. "We are also here for Time's Up," Longoria said. "We support gender equity, equal pay, and we hope that E! follows that lead with Catt as well."

&quot;We stand with you, Catt,&quot; Longoria finished.
E!

"We stand with you, Catt," Longoria finished.

ADVERTISEMENT

Messing's words also drew applause on social media.

@davidmackau DRAG THEM on today Sista Debra!!
C. Denise J. @KeepinUpWithCDJ

@davidmackau DRAG THEM on today Sista Debra!!

Reply Retweet Favorite
@davidmackau
The Worst Adam @LikeIGive_Adam

@davidmackau

Reply Retweet Favorite
@davidmackau
Elliott Gordon @elliottfgordon

@davidmackau

Reply Retweet Favorite

Messing also gave a shout-out to Time's Up, an initiative set up by women in entertainment to combat "the systemic inequality and injustice in the workplace that have kept underrepresented groups from reaching their full potential."

&quot;This is not about Hollywood,&quot; Messing said. &quot;This is about every woman in every industry globally and you know, as someone in this industry, we need equal representation.
E!

"This is not about Hollywood," Messing said. "This is about every woman in every industry globally and you know, as someone in this industry, we need equal representation.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT