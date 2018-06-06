Brendan Fraser Says He's Not Happy With The Investigation Into His Alleged Groping By A Hollywood Figure

“I’m the only one who would know where I was touched on my body,” Fraser said of his allegation he was groped by the former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Actor Brendan Fraser said the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the governing body behind the Golden Globe Awards, has denied his allegation of sexual harassment by the organization’s former president, Philip Berk, according to GQ magazine.

Fraser said he was interviewed by an independent investigator in April. He said the committee then contacted him to notify him that the investigation — which was opened as a result of the actor talking about the 2003 incident for the first time publicly in a February 2018 GQ profile — had concluded.

According to GQ, Fraser said the HFPA contacted him after wrapping their investigation to propose issuing a joint statement.

“Although it was concluded that Mr. Berk inappropriately touched Mr. Fraser, the evidence supports that it was intended to be taken as a joke and not as a sexual advance,” read the proposed joint statement, though Fraser declined to sign it.

“I don’t get the joke,” Fraser told GQ. “I’m the only one who would know where I was touched on my body."

Fraser and Berk did not respond to requests for comment. The HFPA told BuzzFeed News in a statement they stand firmly against sexual harassment, but that their investigation concluded "the exchange was not an intended sexual advance."



"We want to reiterate that the HFPA understands today—as it did 15 years ago—that what Mr. Fraser experienced was inappropriate," the group said.

Fraser had alleged that Berk groped his buttocks and groin during a luncheon 15 years ago.

"His left hand reaches around, grabs my ass cheek, and one of his fingers touches me in the taint," he said. And he starts moving it around," Fraser said. “I felt ill. I felt like a little kid. I felt like there was a ball in my throat. I thought I was going to cry.”

Berk, a South African–born journalist, has denied any wrongdoing and said Fraser's account was "a total fabrication." He told GQ he pinched the actor as a joke.

Berk also told GQ he wrote Fraser a letter after the actor's representatives asked him to apologize.



“My apology admitted no wrongdoing," Berk said. "The usual ‘If I've done anything that upset Mr. Fraser, it was not intended and I apologize.'"