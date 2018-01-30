Critics And Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over "Black Panther"

BuzzFeed News

The reviews are in: Black Panther is incredible, at least according to the few people who've been chosen to see it.

By Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 30, 2018, at 11:59 a.m. ET

The world premiere for Marvel's highly anticipated Black Panther was held on Monday night in Los Angeles, and the first reviews from the fans and critics are glowing.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Disney, which owns Marvel and is known to tightly control its PR, allowed a few critics and celebs to join Black Panther's star-studded premiere.

Although initial responses to big Marvel movies tend to be heavily positive, the voices that weighed in on the upcoming film are veterans when it comes to discussing pop culture moments.

Fans can expect to see detailed reviews for the film on Feb. 6, when the embargo lifts, but those who saw it on Monday have been allowed to share their feelings on social media.

And so here's what people are saying about the Ryan Coogler–directed Black Panther.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Tre'vell Anderson, a writer at the Los Angeles Times, called the film a "love letter about blackness, to a world that often ghettoizes it without realizing that it is on the black backs that this planet revolves."

#BlackPanther is a love letter about blackness, to a world that often ghettoizes it without realizing that it is on… https://t.co/q0OOwAYzp9
Tre'vell Anderson @TrevellAnderson

#BlackPanther is a love letter about blackness, to a world that often ghettoizes it without realizing that it is on… https://t.co/q0OOwAYzp9

Issa Rae, the cocreator of HBO's hit Insecure, said the movie was "beautiful in every way imaginable."

*Jill Scott voice* #BlackPanther was beautiful in every way imaginable. Everybody could get it. EV-ER-EEE-BO-DYYYY… https://t.co/f2GoQFEjfb
Issa Rae @IssaRae

*Jill Scott voice* #BlackPanther was beautiful in every way imaginable. Everybody could get it. EV-ER-EEE-BO-DYYYY… https://t.co/f2GoQFEjfb

Peter Sciretta‏, editor of Slash Film, praised the film's "amazingly realized" fictional world, calling it a "visual feast."

Black Panther looks, feels and sounds unlike any Marvel film to date. A visual feast. Wakanda is amazingly realized… https://t.co/RS88SzuJ0W
Peter Sciretta @slashfilm

Black Panther looks, feels and sounds unlike any Marvel film to date. A visual feast. Wakanda is amazingly realized… https://t.co/RS88SzuJ0W

Natasha Alford, deputy editor at the Grio, applauded what the film's representation of black superheroes will do for kids growing up today.

If you don't understand the power of representation, imagine growing up never seeing a superhero who looks like you… https://t.co/R08kAOTolb
Natasha Alford 🇵🇷✊🏾👩🏾‍💻🎥 @NatashaSAlford

If you don’t understand the power of representation, imagine growing up never seeing a superhero who looks like you… https://t.co/R08kAOTolb

Jen Yamato, a film reporter for the LA Times, echoed what others said about diversity, too, calling the visual "a superhero movie about why representation and identity matters."

BLACK PANTHER is incredible, kinetic, purposeful. A superhero movie about why representation &amp; identity matters, an… https://t.co/FQktqVs7j7
jen yamato @jenyamato

BLACK PANTHER is incredible, kinetic, purposeful. A superhero movie about why representation &amp; identity matters, an… https://t.co/FQktqVs7j7

Side note: Disney actually barred LA Times reporters from seeing its films in advance last year, in retaliation for stories on the company's business dealings in Anaheim. After a massive public outcry, Disney relented and reversed the decision.

Marc Bernardin, former film editor at the LA Times and frequent guest on the podcast Fatman on Batman, called the experience "majestic."

So...#BlackPanther. So much to digest. But first blush: Majestic.
Marc Bernardin @marcbernardin

So...#BlackPanther. So much to digest. But first blush: Majestic.

Geeks of Color, a website dedicated to the fan-servicey needs of people of color who enjoy all facets of geekdom, said the film was "the best MCU movie ever."

Black Panther is the best MCU movie ever. I was blown away from start to finish and I'm not even being biased. This… https://t.co/36cXTt8VGB
Geeks of Color @GeeksOfColor

Black Panther is the best MCU movie ever. I was blown away from start to finish and I’m not even being biased. This… https://t.co/36cXTt8VGB

Josh Gad (who starred in Disney's Beauty and the Beast and Frozen) said Black Panther would be a "cultural phenomenon," adding that it will "blow minds and take names."

Believe the hype. Believe the buzz. Believe the words "cultural phenomenon." #blackpanther is about to blow minds a… https://t.co/YYQmL6QPQx
Josh Gad @joshgad

Believe the hype. Believe the buzz. Believe the words “cultural phenomenon.” #blackpanther is about to blow minds a… https://t.co/YYQmL6QPQx

The lofty praise continued, with Patrick Campbell, the host of Reel Film Chatter, writing, "Ryan Coogler has made something so firmly fresh and new within the confines of the Marvel universe."

You guys aren't ready for #BlackPanther. It may be the strongest film in the MCU since The Winter Soldier. Ryan Coo… https://t.co/RP2QWUT0XW
Patrick "PJ" Campbell @pj_campbell

You guys aren’t ready for #BlackPanther. It may be the strongest film in the MCU since The Winter Soldier. Ryan Coo… https://t.co/RP2QWUT0XW

Film critic ReBecca Theodore-Vachon tweeted, "Black Panther is everything I wanted and so much more."

Y'all. Y'ALL. Y'ALL. #BlackPanther is everything I wanted and so much more. Ryan Coogler has changed game for MCU.… https://t.co/OPNPOHlHhn
ReBecca Theodore-Vachon @FilmFatale_NYC

Y'all. Y'ALL. Y'ALL. #BlackPanther is everything I wanted and so much more. Ryan Coogler has changed game for MCU.… https://t.co/OPNPOHlHhn

Reply Retweet Favorite

Even Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, wrote a rare tweet, calling the film "beautiful" and cause for celebration.

Although we should note Glover is starring in Disney&#x27;s upcoming Lion King remake.
Twitter

Although we should note Glover is starring in Disney's upcoming Lion King remake.

You'll be able to check the movie out for yourself when it opens in theaters on Feb. 16.

