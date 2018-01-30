Critics And Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over "Black Panther"

The reviews are in: Black Panther is incredible, at least according to the few people who've been chosen to see it.

The world premiere for Marvel's highly anticipated Black Panther was held on Monday night in Los Angeles, and the first reviews from the fans and critics are glowing.

Although initial responses to big Marvel movies tend to be heavily positive, the voices that weighed in on the upcoming film are veterans when it comes to discussing pop culture moments.

Fans can expect to see detailed reviews for the film on Feb. 6, when the embargo lifts, but those who saw it on Monday have been allowed to share their feelings on social media.