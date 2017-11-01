BuzzFeed News

Beyoncé Has Officially Been Cast As Nala And People Cannot Handle It

"Let me go through the categories Beyoncé could potentially win at least one Oscar in."

Posted on November 1, 2017, at 7:49 p.m. ET

After a bit of speculation earlier this year, Disney finally announced that Beyoncé would be officially joining the live-action version of The Lion King, playing the role of Nala.

Alfre Woodard, John Oliver, Seth Rogen, and many, many more stars were announced as part of the cast, as well.

#TheLionKing. 2019. 🦁👑
Disney @Disney

The entire lineup of players is stellar, but reaction to Beyoncé's role in the film is already pretty strong.

People were thrilled.

BEYONCÉ IS PLAYING NALA BITTTTCCCCHHHHHHHHHHHHHHAHAJQWLOSMFOMROMOMGOMGOMG
RN @DopeEthiopian

Others made jokes about how Simba would react to the news that his future partner is the one and only Queen Bey.

nala: im here to bring you back home simba:
aristotle @butchdeIoria

Some were already claiming Academy Award-winning glory for the superstar.

Let me go through the categories Beyoncé could potentially win at least one Oscar in.
Beysus † Godga @BeyLovesGaga

Emotions were strong. Imagine how Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi will feel when they see see/hear their mom in character.

Blue Ivy, Sir Carter and Rumi are going to listen to their momma's voice while watching #TheLionKing
MI EDGES @supersaiyanbey

It's safe to say people couldn't handle it.

BEYONCÉ IS OFFICIALLY NALA IN THE LION KING AND I CAN ALREADY TELL THE SOUNDTRACK WILL SAVE MY LIFE
Beyoncé Facts @beyceipts

A few people focused on how the soundtrack may turn out with Knowles' vocals, if she were to be on it.

The Lion King soundtrack with Beyoncé vocals
georgia @lemonadenormani

The news was an unexpected surprise.

Us: Beyoncé post your Halloween look!! Bey: I'm starring in the Lion King as Nala bitch
ㅤً @The__Prototype

Folks were pretty much ready to nab their tickets the moment they found out.

black people on their way to see the lion king in 2019
asia @asiasilvis

You hear that? It's the sound of thousands of Bey fans chattering on about the news.

🚨 BEYONCÉ IS OFFICIALLY IN THE LION KING. BEYONCÉ WILL GET AN OSCAR. LADIES, THIS IS NOT A DRILL! 🚨
shook. @chrstvphr

People were, in a word, shook.

When I saw #TheLionKing cast announcement
deerd🎃gg🎃 @ MFF @syrianbryn

And this potentially means we'll be seeing a lot more of the notoriously reclusive Beyoncé once it's time to promote the film.

Promo, interviews, appearances, red carpet premieres, Oscars, Golden Globes, Grammys... #TheLionKing
maisy @giselleknowIes

If the film were to come out today, people probably wouldn't hesitate to drop any sum money to see it.

Donald Glover, Beyonce, James Earl Jones, Chiwetel, Alfre...
Matthew A. Cherry @MatthewACherry

But unfortunately, we must all wait until 2019 to witness the spectacle with our own two eyes.

WHY IS SUMMER OF 2019 SO FAR AWAY #TheLionKing
Allie @Fergyonce

Until then, we'll be (im)patiently waiting.

