Beyoncé And Jay-Z Are Officially Doing An "On The Run II" Tour

It's actually official this time.

Beyoncé revealed via Instagram Monday that she and Jay-Z will embark on another joint tour — On the Run II — which is set to begin in the UK on June 6.

Tickets for the tour will be available for purchase on March 19, according to a press release about the event.

The tour, which will be visiting 15 cities in Europe and 21 cities stateside, is being presented by Live Nation Global Touring in association with Parkwood Entertainment and Roc Nation.