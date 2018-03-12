Beyoncé And Jay-Z Are Officially Doing An "On The Run II" Tour
It's actually official this time.
Beyoncé revealed via Instagram Monday that she and Jay-Z will embark on another joint tour — On the Run II — which is set to begin in the UK on June 6.
Tickets for the tour will be available for purchase on March 19, according to a press release about the event.
The tour, which will be visiting 15 cities in Europe and 21 cities stateside, is being presented by Live Nation Global Touring in association with Parkwood Entertainment and Roc Nation.
Anticipation for the tour, a follow-up to the power couple's 2014 outing, has been building since a snafu last week on Beyoncé's official Facebook page appeared to make the announcement prematurely.
Naturally, the mistake sent fans into a frenzy and many speculated that something would be happening soon — and they were right.
Social reaction for the long-awaited announcement was very strong...especially for Beyoncé.
And though there was a fair amount of fans who'd hoped the tour would only feature Queen Bey herself...
...there were others who embraced that the couple would be performing together.
In fact, most people just joked about finding money to get tickets, because in the past, tickets for a Beyoncé or Jay-Z concert have been steep.
Check out the tour dates below:
European tour dates:
June 06 Cardiff, UK Principality Stadium — On sale March 23
June 09 Glasgow, UK Hampden Park — On sale March 23
June 13 Manchester, UK Etihad Stadium — On sale March 23
June 15 London, UK London Stadium — On sale March 23
June 19 Amsterdam, NL Amsterdam Arena — On sale March 19
June 23 Copenhagen, DK Parken Stadium — On sale March 19
June 25 Stockholm, SW Friends Arena — On sale March 23
June 28 Berlin, DE Olympiastadion — On sale March 19
June 30 Warsaw, PL Stadion Narodowy — On sale March 23
July 03 Cologne, DE RheinEnergieStadion — On sale March 19
July 06 Milan, IT San Siro — On sale March 19
July 08 Rome, IT Stadio Olimpico — On sale March 19
July 11 Barcelona, ES Olympic Stadium — On sale March 19
July 14 Paris, FR Stade de France — On sale March 19
July 17 Nice, FR Allianz Riviera — On sale March 19
North American tour dates:
July 25 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium — On sale March 19
July 28 Washington, DC FedEx Field — On sale March 19
July 30 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field — On sale March 19
Aug. 02 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium — On sale March 19
Aug. 05 Boston, MA Gillette Stadium — On sale March 19
Aug. 08 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium — On sale March 19
Aug. 10 Chicago, IL Soldier Field — On sale March 19
Aug. 13 Detroit, MI Ford Field — On sale March 19
Aug. 18 Buffalo, NY New Era Field — On sale March 19
Aug. 23 Nashville, TN Vanderbilt Stadium — On sale March 19
Aug. 25 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium — On sale March 19
Aug. 29 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium — On sale March 19
Aug. 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium — On sale March 19
Sept. 11 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium — On sale March 19
Sept. 13 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome — On sale March 19
Sept. 15 Houston, TX NRG Stadium — On sale March 19
Sept. 19 Phoenix, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium — On sale March 19
Sept. 22 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl — On sale March 19
Sept. 27 San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium — On sale March 19
Sept. 29 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium — On sale March 19
Oct. 02 Vancouver, BC BC Place — On sale March 19
Michael Blackmon is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.