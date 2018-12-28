Here’s Everything Barack Obama Read, Watched, And Listened To In 2018

When you’re no longer president, you finally have some time on your hands to watch movies or catch up on some reading.

So on Friday morning, former president Barack Obama revealed a long list of all his favorite things from 2018, including everything from music he enjoyed to the books he devoured over the course of the year.

Obama’s year-end lists, which have become something of a tradition, are a time for the former head of state to “pause and reflect,” he wrote.

“It also gives me a chance to highlight talented authors, artists, and storytellers — some who are household names and others who you may not have heard of before,” Obama said.

Without further ado, here are Obama’s favorite things — 2018 edition: