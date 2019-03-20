Armie Hammer Is Unsure About Doing A "Call Me By Your Name" Sequel Now

Armie Hammer is unsure if he wants to participate in a sequel to the 2017 film Call Me by Your Name.

“I think we’re setting ourselves up for disappointment,” Hammer told Vulture in a brief interview published on Tuesday. “I don’t know that anything will match up to the first, you know?”

Hammer’s uncertainty is a change from last year, when he said definitively “it will happen.”

“Because there are already people working on it and trying to make it happen,” he told Variety at the time.

The actor said he was enthusiastic about the sequel to to Luca Guadagnino’s film because “people just seemed so excited about it that we were like, ‘Oh, yeah, fuck it! We’ll do it, sure!’”

Now, Hammer says there have been “really loose conversations about it, but at the end of the day — I’m sort of coming around to the idea that the first one was so special for everyone who made it ... it felt like a really perfect storm of so many things.”