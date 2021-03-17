Are You A Millennial Who Financially Supports Your Extended Family?

Last week, the president signed the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law. The bill will make a difference in a lot of people’s lives, providing much-needed assistance to people who have been hardest hit by the pandemic.

For many, millennials in particular, this crisis marks the second major economic downturn in the last decade. There have been several stories about how this generation is not faring as well as those who came before, a circumstance that affects Black and Latinx millennials more than their white counterparts, especially during the pandemic.

I’m looking to speak with millennials — of all races — who have had to stretch their financial resources to take care of loved ones throughout the pandemic. More specifically, I want to talk to millennials who offer monetary support to people who aren’t their legal dependents. For example, Black college graduates, while typically making less than their white peers, often help their extended family members who are struggling. Maybe you send money to your parents every month or pay for childcare for a nephew or niece.

If you’d like to share your story, fill out this form here.

I may reach out to you for a follow-up interview.