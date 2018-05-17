"Americans" Star Ruthie Ann Miles Has Lost Her Unborn Child After The Car Crash That Killed Her Daughter

"The pain suffered by Ruthie and Jonathan is nearly impossible to fathom," a statement from the family's lawyer read.

Ruthie Ann Miles, the award-winning Broadway star whose daughter was killed when they were struck by a car in Brooklyn in March, has lost her unborn child due to injuries she sustained in the incident, her lawyer has announced.



Miles and her husband, Jonathan Blumenstein, were expecting a baby girl.

“This past Friday Ruthie and Jonathan lost their baby, Sophia Rosemary Wong Blumenstein," said Ben Rubinowitz, the family’s lawyer, in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News on Thursday.



"The pain suffered by Ruthie and Jonathan is nearly impossible to fathom," Rubinowitz said.



“As you might imagine, they are overwhelmed by the sadness of the deaths of their children. Ruthie and Jonathan are grateful for the support of their family and friends but wish and ask that their privacy be respected during this most trying time.

"Ruthie and Jonathan continue to seek God's presence, mercy and peace," he said.

Miles’ daughter, 4-year-old Abigail Blumenstein, and 1-year-old Joshua Lew, the son of the actor’s friend Lauren Lew, were both killed when they were struck by a car while crossing Fifth Avenue in Park Slope at a pedestrian crossing on March 5.

Miles was reportedly 30 weeks pregnant at the time of the accident, and a few days after the incident, the actor issued a statement saying that her second child had been “unharmed.”