These Children’s Drawings Show What It’s Like To Wait For Asylum At The US–Mexico Border

When Felicia Rangel-Samponaro asks the hundreds of children who’ve passed through her makeshift schools in the Mexican border cities of Matamoros and Reyonoso to draw what they think the United States is like, she already knows what they’ll make before they pick up their crayons.

“Rainbows,” said Rangel-Samponaro, founder and codirector of the Sidewalk School , a nonprofit providing schooling and shelter to children seeking asylum and their families. “They all draw rainbows.”

But off the page, Rangel-Samponaro sees dark clouds moving in, taking the form of a new proposal by the Biden administration that would limit — if not all but eliminate — the possibility of asylum for countless people waiting in tent camps along the southern border for the opportunity to seek safety in the US.