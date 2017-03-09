BuzzFeed News

Here's Why You Should Listen To This Podcast About Being Muslim In America

Here's Why You Should Listen To This Podcast About Being Muslim In America

From Mahershala Ali to airport security...and of course, chai.

By Meg Cramer and See Something Say Something

Meg Cramer

See Something Say Something

Posted on March 9, 2017

In Season 1 of See Something Say Something, BuzzFeed's Ahmed Ali Akbar invited writers, teachers, comedians, musicians — and even his own dad — onto the podcast to share stories about being Muslim in America.

People shared stories about engaging (or not) with stereotypes...

Lil mini-episode for @seesomething this week! I talked to @daniyasaur about being a meme. TLDR: THEY ARE IMPORTANT.… https://t.co/sVKmxIzMJC
ahmed ali akbar @radbrowndads

Lil mini-episode for @seesomething this week! I talked to @daniyasaur about being a meme. TLDR: THEY ARE IMPORTANT.… https://t.co/sVKmxIzMJC

...searched for the best cup of chai...

...and spent some time processing their feelings about Mahershala Ali.

Here's @tabir talking about the halalness of #MahershalaAli during a game of Halal Or Not? on our live show… https://t.co/YnQ69j76NQ
Say Something @seesomething

Here's @tabir talking about the halalness of #MahershalaAli during a game of Halal Or Not? on our live show… https://t.co/YnQ69j76NQ

It was named one of the best new podcasts of 2016.

Now See Something Say Something is back with a brand-new episode — with advice about how to resist unlawful questioning at the border and a conversation about Mahershala's historic Oscar win.

Listen here:

Catch up with Season 1, and stay tuned for new episodes every Thursday!

Here's how to listen:

1. If you're on a mobile device, click this link to open See Something Say Something in your native podcasting app.

2. Or, search for "See Something Say Something" in your podcast app of choice, like Overcast, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, Acast, Apple’s built-in Podcast app, and more.

3. Be sure to subscribe, so you never miss a new episode!

If you like the show, please rate and review it on iTunes. Questions? Comments? Email saysomething@buzzfeed.com.

