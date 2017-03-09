Here's Why You Should Listen To This Podcast About Being Muslim In America
From Mahershala Ali to airport security...and of course, chai.
In Season 1 of See Something Say Something, BuzzFeed's Ahmed Ali Akbar invited writers, teachers, comedians, musicians — and even his own dad — onto the podcast to share stories about being Muslim in America.
People shared stories about engaging (or not) with stereotypes...
...searched for the best cup of chai...
...and spent some time processing their feelings about Mahershala Ali.
It was named one of the best new podcasts of 2016.
Now See Something Say Something is back with a brand-new episode — with advice about how to resist unlawful questioning at the border and a conversation about Mahershala's historic Oscar win.
Listen here:
Catch up with Season 1, and stay tuned for new episodes every Thursday!
Here's how to listen:
1. If you're on a mobile device, click this link to open See Something Say Something in your native podcasting app.
2. Or, search for "See Something Say Something" in your podcast app of choice, like Overcast, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, Acast, Apple’s built-in Podcast app, and more.
